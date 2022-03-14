Paddy Pimblett calls his UFC London bout ‘a lose-lose’

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t think his UFC London bout will do much for his reputation.

Paddy Pimblett finds himself in the rare situation where his hype has put him in a lose-lose situation, or at least that’s how he sees it, going into his UFC London bout against Kazula Vargas this coming Saturday.

With the burden of expectation on Paddy Pimblett’s shoulders, it seems like he has a lot more to lose than he does to gain in his next fight.

“This fights a lose-lose for me,” said Pimblett to BT Sport.

“Everyone’s like, ah he should be winning anyway. If I lost the fight they’d be like, ‘he’s (only) a hype train,’ if I win the fight, ‘he should have won anyway.’

“For him, it’s a win-win. He comes over and beats me (he’s great)… if he comes over and gets beat, ‘he was meant to lose anyway.’ Opinions mean nothing.”

One way to stand out

Pimblett does see one way that he can go above and beyond, however, and that is to finish the fight within the first round to ensure he looks dominant.

“With people’s opinions, stick them up their arse.

“All I know is I’m getting in this cage and I’m beating this Mexican up bad for half a round before the referee stops it or he goes asleep.”

Pimblett confirmed that a first-round finish was his prediction for the night and even went as far as to claim that he’ll be disappointed if the fight goes on any longer.

“First-round, he does not get out the first round lad. If he gets out the first round I’ll be highly disappointed in myself.”

UFC London is set to take place on Saturday and thanks to its location, will have the main card begin at 8 pm Irish time.

