Paddy Pimblett reveals why he didn’t punch Ilia Topuria at hotel altercation

Paddy Pimblett reveals why he didn’t throw a punch at Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett got into an altercation at a hotel with Ilia Topuria who is also on this weekend’s UFC London card, but is fighting a different opponent.

Pimblett had been vocal about the incident but some were wondering why it didn’t escalate any further.

When retelling the story, Pimblett said, “I looked at him and said, ‘What?’ He walked towards me and I said. ‘What’s happening lad?’ As he got close to me, he swiped a slap at me.”

Being a UFC fighter that’s being cornered, Pimblett reacting had to be expected but many would have expected a proper brawl.

“Obviously, if you raise your hands at me I’m going to do something.

“I wasn’t punching him because I’m not breaking my hand and not being able to fight and earn my money at the weekend.”

It all kicked off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett today! 👀 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/9axwNXWYSK — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 15, 2022

Mr Hand Sanitiser

The altercation didn’t turn into a full on brawl in the end but Pimblett took great joy in the fact that he threw a bottle of hand sanitiser at Topuria, or as he now likes to call him, ‘Mr Hand Sanitiser.’

” I stepped back, picked the hand sanitiser up and bounced it off his head and then he swung a dig that I moved out of the way of.

“He’s got a little bit of small man syndrome lad, he’s only 5’7 so I’ve just got to leave the little men to it.

“I can’t start throwing punches and get cut off the card or break my hand hitting someone, especially someone so meaningless. Who even is he? Seriously, who is Mr Hand Sanitiser?”

An opponent for Pimblett?

While a bout could be made from the story as it stands, Pimblett isn’t convinced that the two will meet in the octagon, claiming Topuria’s opponent, Jai Herbert, will defeat him in the meantime.

“He’s not going to win, I know full well. I know Jai’s going to knock him out and send him crawling back down to the featherweight division.

“I don’t need to call anyone out or mention anyone’s name because everyone talks about me. That’s how this works.”

