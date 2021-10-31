“Stop one of my takedowns brother? It’s not possible” – Who’s next for Khamzat Chimaev

Who’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? People think Dana White might have someone lined up for him.

Khamzat Chimaev has continued to make easy work of his opponents in the UFC with another first-round win against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. This begs the question, who is next for the seemingly unstoppable Chimaev?

Speaking after his fight, Chimaev said he doesn’t see anyone posing a threat to him and sees himself becoming one of the greats in a sport that he can’t get enough of.

“Nobody can stop me, brother. When you see somebody stop me, stop one of my takedowns brother? It’s not possible.

“I don’t know. I just wanna fight bro. Fight, fight, fight I love this shit bro. I’m here to fight and make money and be happy and give this shit to you guys.”

One name that has been tossed around lately is that of former BMF contender, Nate Diaz. Chimaev added that he would fight for the BMF belt, or really anyone for that matter as long as he could continue to fight and win everything around him..

“Hey Diaz, let’s go brother, let’s go. Gonna get some smoke bro? Let’s see who is the real gangster.

“I’m going to take everything from this UFC brother. Now, I am UFC brother.”

Dana White on his mid-fight convo with Khamzat 😅 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/3ecqxWYePt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 31, 2021

Dana’s response

After seeing Chimaev carry Jingliang over to him, Dana White revealed what Chimaev was roaring as the spectacle occurred.

Dana revealed that Chimaev roared, “I’m gonna fight everybody, I’ll fight Brock Lesnar, I don’t care who it is.” An act which made White say, “there’s no doubt this kid’s special.”

Ultimately, White will have a lot to do with sorting out Chimaev’s next fight and thinks Chimaev’s hunger will serve him well as he waits to get a title shot.

“It’s tough once you start to break into the top ten, which he will do on Tuesday but yeah, listen, if he wants to stay busy, I’m a big believer in that anyway, especially with the huge layoff he’s had.”

Where this could help Chimaev, however, is that White thinks higher-ranked fighters will want to prove themselves against the rising star.

“I think it’ll be easier to get him fights now. Once you get into that top five people have to fight you if they want to become the best.”

