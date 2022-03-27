Nate Diaz publically requests UFC contract release

Nate Diaz even apologised for having to make the request publicly.

Nate Diaz seems to be sick of waiting for a bout, especially because he thinks it should be a relatively simple one to put together.

Having made his intentions to fight Dustin Poirier abundantly clear, Diaz has seemingly grown impatient with the UFC, as Poirier also appears eager to fight.

Considering he has an opponent who seems as eager as him to jump into it, Diaz has accused the UFC of dragging their feet when it comes to making the bout.

While he only has one fight left on his UFC contract, Diaz made it clear that he doesn’t want to be tied down by the promotion it if he isn’t stepping in the octagon, saying, “I would like to request to be released from the UFC,” in a tweet directed towards Dana White and Hunter Campbell (UFC matchmaker).

“I apologise for asking online but you don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

What might annoy White even more is that Diaz had also been publically saying he wants to fight on Bellator’s Hawaii card.

With teammate Yancy Medeiros already fighting on the card, Diaz sent out a Tweet that was sure to annoy the UFC boss.

“I’m trying to get on this Bellator card in April with my boy Yancy Medeiros in Hawaii.”

Dustin Poirier

While it seems unlikely that the UFC will let Diaz go without getting another fight out of him, Poirier might need to consider other options in case that big money fight doesn’t go ahead.

Poirier was answering fan questions on Twitter and seemed to back Diaz’s decision, even posting, ‘#freenatediaz.’

When faced with the reality of picking a new opponent, Poirier said, “Not sure yet.. hopefully, somebody’s getting it in July.”

While he said he would like to fight Colby Covington, Poirier claims that he wouldn’t like to give his former teammate the satisfaction of getting a payday out of it.

It doesn’t look like he’ll be getting his street fight wish any time soon though, following Covington’s altercation with Masvidal in Miami.

