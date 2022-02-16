“He’s got a lot of work to do” – Nate Diaz gives honest Conor McGregor assesment

Nate Diaz doesn’t think Conor Mcgregor is worth fighting at the current stage he’s at.

When considering what the wisest way for Nate Diaz to use the last remaining fight on his current UFC contract is, a few options tend to crop up, with Conor McGregor often the main choice.

Some might say a trilogy bout with McGregor is the big money option if Diaz really does want to retire afterwards, but going out with a bang against a different opponent that also likes to come out swinging could be the fight to make if Diaz wants to leave the McGregor bout for a newer, more lucrative contract that could potentially be with a different organisation.

When asked if he would like to fight McGregor, Diaz’s answer may have pointed to the latter, “Not right now. He’s got a lot of work to do.”

The fact that Diaz said, ‘not right now,’ is even more of a reason to assume that he could be saving the bigger payday for a stage where he gets a bigger slice of the pie.

Don’t forget what’s what u lil bitches pic.twitter.com/kWRBcyIgoO — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 4, 2022

The last fight

While discussing McGregor down the line might be a bit premature, Diaz is clear on what his preference is when it comes to the last fight on his contract.

“I’m on my last fight of my contract right now. I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now.

“Next month when shit changes and people win and start doing something entertaining or something’s going on, then it’s going to be all different.”

While Diaz hasn’t been able to get a fight scheduled, he’s had to resort to taking shots at potential opponents online but Diaz claims he’d prefer to be doing his trash talk in person.

“(Doing it online) Only because I can’t physically get to them otherwise I got to spit it on the thing.”

Diaz doesn’t have an opinion on whether any fighters are playing the social media callout game better than him but he doesn’t particularly seem to care.

“I don’t know, I don’t even look at that. That shit is obnoxious to me, but for me, I’ve got a bigger following than the rest of the people and they’re not letting me fight.

“So, what I gotta’ do? I gotta’ start shit on the internet”

