Namajunas on sudden post fight adrenaline dump

Namajunas quick loss of adrenaline after fight.

Rose Namajunas seemed shocked at how soon she felt drained after her rematch with Weili Zhang. Namajunas’ sudden loss of adrenaline was a surprise in comparison with how she felt after the first bout.

“This one, I almost felt an adrenaline dump right as they were putting the belt on me. I was still up but the crash hit me a lot sooner this time.”

“Especially after the last one, I was up for a couple of days. This one we were up for more than 24 hours but by the time it was seven o’clock, eight o’clock at night I was like, ‘Oh.'”

Sleepless nights

Namajunas finished the first fight quicker, having caught her opponent with a head kick. While the knockout could have added to the adrenaline, ‘Thug’ Rose claimed that she didn’t sleep for a few nights after it.

“I was on such an adrenaline high,” she said when asked about it. After being asked what she did to keep herself busy for days on end by Ariel Helwani, she added, “just talking about it, going over everything and because you’ve got to tell the same story like ten thousand times.

“Everybody wants to hear their version of it and they want to tell you your version of it. That takes forever.”

Helwani was curious as to why this time was so different but Namajunas wasn’t too sure.

“I don’t know. The buzz that I felt in Florida from the crowd was totally different this time.

“I knew it was lit in there and I knew that like, the crowd was humungous and they were really loud but for some reason, I wasn’t getting charged up by it the same way I was last time.”

