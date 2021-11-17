“This blood puddle is just growing in front of my face” – Miesha Tate recalls first fight

Miesha Tate’s first fight.

While speaking to Megan Olivi recently, Miesha Tate began to look back on her first MMA fight.

Tate decided, after watching an MMA bout, that she would try her luck at it with her wrestling skills. She reckoned that they must have been low on female fighters since they had to call out to members of the audience for the next bout.

Tate said: “I just walk my little happy ass down there and sign myself up with no consulting of anybody. I didn’t have anything, so three weeks later I had my first fight.”

While a fighter going into a bout without any striking experience or a coach in her corner would usually be in trouble, Tate’s wrestling experience came into play.

“The first round went great, I fought a Muay-Thai specialist actually but she had no ground game, so as soon as I got a hold of her and got her to the ground it was totally my world but I was just a wrestler with a little bit of jiu-jitsu. I almost forgot that I could hit on the ground.”

The tide turns

The second round, however, didn’t work out quite so well with her opponent’s corner having a plan for Tate.

“Second round, I just go out and try to take her down again so they had an answer for that, to get me in a Muay-Thai clinch.

“I didn’t know what that was and I certainly didn’t know how to defend it so then she just starts kneeing me in the face and one of those caught me flush.

“I just heard the crunch and I’m still just trying to get through this to her legs and at some point, we get down to the ground but she gets on my back.

While the experience was sure to do damage to Tate at the time, she claims it was the moment a switch flipped.

“It was probably a very pivotal moment in my fight career. I was on my knees and my elbows and she’s trying to choke me so as I’m defending that I’m thinking in this moment I finally understand what I’m here to do.

“I’m watching a steady stream of blood pool and this blood puddle is just growing in front of my face. I mean I’m bleeding profusely at this point but I finally understood I was there to fight.

“This wasn’t a wrestling match, I was there to fight and that’s when I flipped the switch.”

Uncharted territory

With the second round drawing to a close and Tate’s heavy bloodflow only getting worse, her corner had to take action.

“The round ends. Third round is coming and my corner, they’re all white as ghosts. they’ve never seen a female take that kind of damage. They’re trying to stop the blood, they’re not medical specialists, we didn’t have cutmen.

“They said, ‘we’re not letting you get out for the third round and I definitely was upset because I felt like I had finally understood what I was there to do but I understood at the same time that this was uncharted territory.

“People just didn’t know how to respond to this kind of thing and they had my best interest in mind. I didn’t have money to go to the hospital at the time.”

While the fight being called hurt Tate at the time, she said that she used it as motivation to go back and be better.

“I walked away with that fight, feeling like I was cheated of what I think I could have done in the third round but I took that with a grain of salt and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to come back and I’m going to do this better.’

“I definitely can’t leave with that being my one and only performance.”

