Miesha Tate clarifies controversial OnlyFans comments

Miesha Tate recently faced a backlash for saying the word ‘desperate’ when referring to the possibility of her creating an OnlyFans account.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tate claimed that her comments on the matter weren’t said as a public attack and also believed they were being taken out of context.

“First of all, this was not a public statement, although I understand anything I say on the internet even if it is just a comment back to a fan on my YouTube channel, not something I meant publicly, that yes it can be taken out of context and the media can take and do what they want.

“I would like to note that none of the headlines actually quoted me. They only used one word that I used. But I have been getting a lot of comments and even to the point where I feel like it’s like harassing you, like leave me alone. I don’t want to have an OnlyFans.”

Pushed by fans

Tate said that her frustrations weren’t with the people using the site but are instead with those pushing her to start an OnlyFans and retire from fighting.

“I don’t want to do that because I feel like in my position, people are already calling for my retirement. They’re already writing me off.

“I’ve worked so hard for so long being a pioneer in this sport that I will do everything that I can to be taken as seriously as I can. This is my personal (choice).

“This is not a reflection of how anyone else chooses to lead their life or if they feel good about doing an OnlyFans, then great! Do it! I have no problem with women going out there, men going out there, whoever wants to get on OnlyFans, do it.

“For me, I don’t want to be perceived as someone who is fighting as a secondary (option) or getting attention for fighting as a secondary (option). I don’t want OnlyFans to be the reason that people are interested in me.”

Poor phrasing

While ‘desperate’ was the word that Tate used, she clarified that she just meant that she wasn’t in need of money, as was speculated at the time, and that a return to fighting wasn’t for that reason.

“I’m engaged, I’m a mother of two, and I let one fan kind of piss me off and it was accumulating of people ‘Start OnlyFans! Retire. Do an OnlyFans! Retire!’ I’m like, ‘Guys I’m not desperate for that.’

“I want to fight. I don’t need money and that’s where the clarification goes for that, I wouldn’t go and just sell myself on OnlyFans for just money, I don’t need money and I’m not doing this for money. I’m OK, guys. I’m OK.”

Tate’s apology

While Tate feels that her comments have been blown out of proportion, she did apologise for her word choice.

“The word choice I used was wrong and I’m very sorry if it offended anybody who has an OnlyFans cause it certainly was not my intention. I was not targeting anybody.

“I love Kendra Lust (A pornstar who defended Tate). I’m just a big supporter of any — I’ll say people in general — but I’m such a big supporter and proponent of women doing whatever they want.

“I do sincerely apologize. I did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings or make them feel bad for having an OnlyFans. You want to have one? Go for it. I support it 100% but please, you guys, stop asking that of me because it’s not the direction I want to go. I want to pursue fighting and I appreciate we can all have our individual choice so let me have mine.”

