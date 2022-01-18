MVP refuses to tone down the theatrics for his title shot

Michael ‘Venom’ Page, MVP, maintains that his unique style and theatrics are what will bring him glory in his title shot against Yaroslav Amosov.

While nobody doubts that Michael Venom Page’s (or his more common title of MVP) name and fight style have become synonymous with unorthodox knockouts and theatrics surrounding the fights, some might question his decision to keep up the flashy efforts in a title shot against Yaroslav Amosov.

Amosov is a force to be reckoned with and with a professional record that is second only to Khabib Nurmagomedov, at 26-0, he will need to be at his best to come out of their bout with the title.

Page maintains that his flashiness and theatrics make up a part of who he is in the sport and he claims that he won’t change that regardless of the opponent.

“It has to be me all the way through,” said Page on The MMA Hour.

“The same way I entered the sport. It’s either going to be me, and I’m going to come into the sport as myself with the theatrics and my style, or, I wasn’t going to be in the sport at all.

“It’s the same going into this fight and it’s either going to be me with my style, the theatrics or there’s no point in me taking the fight.

“Beginning to end, I will always be me.”

His style

Beyond the fact that his style defines him as a fighter, MVP claims that his unorthodox skills also play a massive part in his fight style.

Using the misleads and unforeseen strikes that Page is capable of could be his secret to completing the tricky task that’s ahead of him.

“It all plays a part and it’s just become me. If I neglect these things, I almost take away from what I’m doing to my opponent in that moment.

“I know a lot of people think it’s me just acting out and the way I can belittle credible opponents is why I get such criticism on the other side but, like I said, I’ll always continue doing that and I’ll always be me.”

