“If you’re going to bring up Khamzat Chimaev, you’ve got to bring up Sean Brady” – Michael Chiesa

Chiesa vs Brady

Despite, coming off a recent loss, Michael Chiesa is confident that he can beat Sean Brady but was also sure to pay his respects to the younger opposition.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, Chiesa gave his take his opponent to Ariel Helwani.

“I’ll tell you about Sean Brady, he doesn’t have a single hole in his game. He’s as tough as they come.

“You’ve got to pay respect to the camp first and foremost, I mean Daniel Gracie black-belt, training in the same house as Paul Felder when he’s back home.”

While he respects the camp and team that Brady has, Chiesa still believes that he has a game plan for the rounded fighter.

“I know those guys are all well prepared. While I say he’s very good at everything, I don’t think he’s really, really good at anything.

“I don’t think he’s a specialist, I think he’s just really good everywhere and we do have a game plan and I can’t divulge it.”

I asked Sean Brady about the conflicting tattoos that he and Michael Chiesa have#UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/kjAS0eY3Fk — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 17, 2021

A tough test

Chiesa believes that there are many tough tests to come with other up-and-comers like Brady posing a threat.

“I’m in for a tough test, I know these tough, up and coming guys that are undefeated, they’re no joke. They’re the future of this division.

“Like I said, if you’re going to bring up Khamzat Chimaev a lot, you’ve got to bring up Sean Brady.”

While Chiesa believes that Brady and the other up-and-comers have bright futures ahead of them, he also believes that it will have to wait till he’s finished.

“They are the future of this division but my time hasn’t passed yet.

“I’m only 33 years old, in terms of fight years I don’t have a tonne of miles on me. I’m a tough test for this guy and he’s a tough test for me.”

Luque bout

Chiesa is going into the Brady bout on the back of a loss to Vicente Luque. Despite losing, Chiesa claims his confidence is higher than ever before.

“My confidence is still running high. If i felt different because I’m riding into this fight week on a loss that’d mean there’s a fracture as my confidence.

“I’m as confident as I was headed into the Luque fight, as confident as I was headed into the Magny fight. My confidence is at an all-time high.”

