Michael Chandler disapproves of controversial MMA practice

Michael Chandler steps in on a controversial MMA title bout issue

The defending champions in the UFC do seem to have an upper hand when going into their bouts due to, what seems to be, a controversial MMA standard.

In MMA there does seem to be an attitude that to be the champion, you’ve got to beat the champion and even Israel Adesanya said as much after his bout with Robert Whittaker.

“You don’t do enough to win the title, you take the belt,” said Adesanya in response to reports that Whittaker thought he did enough to win.

There are only a handful of times in the past where a close decision has been enough to give the win to the challenger, with Henry Cejudo vs Demetrious Johnson being the first example that comes to mind. A decision that was even more controversial in the sense that he left the division immediately afterwards and seemed to have felt disrespected by the UFC beforehand.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler seems to view this issue as being accurate as he felt as though Adesanya was too comfortable remaining on the defence in his clash with Whittaker.

“Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught and he will always get the nod.

“Izzy got paid on this last contract…go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar.”

Not a case of wrecklessness

As a man who lost his bout with Justin Gaethje (arguably) because he decided to engage in a slug-fest, Chandler both has the right to push the narrative but can also see where trying to be entertaining can cost a fighter.

“I’m not advocating “banging” over “tactically fighting”, all I’m trying to advocate for is a spirit of inflicting dominance in the face of danger. Don’t play it safe.

“Take more chances. I don’t need you to plod forward with reckless abandon…but have a little anger in your heart”

Whether or not the defending champion practice is a myth or something the judges take into consideration remains a mystery, but one thing is for sure, it will take an impressive performance to knock Adesanya off his pedestal.

