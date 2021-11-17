Michael Bisping’s warning about the undefeated mindset

Bisping on the undefeated mindset.

Looking at Khamzat Chimaev’s current run of form made Michael Bisping look back to when he was undefeated but that also left him with a warning for the rising star.

According to Bisping, it can be easy for fighters to think they are unbeatable when they’re on a winning streak but the former fighter had to learn the hard way that this wasn’t the case.

He said: “When you’re undefeated, you truly, truly, honestly feel that you can not be beaten. Ok, it makes sense because you’re undefeated but what that does is it send a message to you.

Of course you would 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ONjZDdDArE — 𝔽𝕆ℕ𝕀 💎 (@stargazer109) November 9, 2021

“You go out there, you beat everybody like, ‘I can’t lose, I am the fucking man, nobody can beat me but of course they can. It always happens.”

The warning

While Chimaev may not feel like there is anyone out there able to beat him, Bisping thought back on a warning that he took a while to take in.

“Like my mum used to tell me when I was a little kid. I was always getting into fights as a little kid. I literally was always getting into fights. I’m not proud of it but I was just a rough little shit.

“She said, ‘Michael, there’s always someone bigger and stronger, better and badder around the corner and one day you’re going to bite off more than you can chew’. It took a long time to happen but she was right, eventually, you do get beaten.”

11 years ago today, Dan Henderson destroyed Michael Bisping at UFC 100#UFC

pic.twitter.com/U4aWcFpWoH — JReal (@BloodyCanvasJon) July 11, 2020

Despite having a very successful career, Bisping had to face a few losses along the way. Looking at a tough matchup, in Gilbert Burns, for Chimaev, brought Bisping back to when he was undefeated ahead of his first clash with Dan Henderson.

“When I was 15-0 I thought no one was going to beat me and I thought, ‘If they are going to beat me, no one’s going to knock me out.’ Of course, I ran into Dan Henderson, that changed everything.”

Read More About: mma, UFC