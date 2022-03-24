Michael Bisping warns Conor McGregor against dire consequences of a Kamaru Usman bout

Michael Bisping thinks a Kamaru Usman bout could be a mistake for Conor McGregor.

While Conor McGregor has called out numerous fighters for his comeback bout, Michael Bisping believes that Kamaru Usman is the most dangerous of all.

Having seen McGregor struggle against a wrestler with the ability to strike well from faking takedown attempts, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a bigger wrestler like Usman seems like an insurmountable challenge.

But it is one that Bisping does not think McGregor would run away from.

“Here’s the reality. Conor would take the fight. Of course he would. He probably walks around right now at 180 (lbs), so why wouldn’t he. The man’s a fighter and none of us are scared of other men.

“He ain’t no pussy, he would take that fight and it would be huge, it would do mega numbers.”

After all, he says… he feels confident. pic.twitter.com/8QzIbGUsxJ — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) March 18, 2022

“Kamaru Usman would break Conor McGregor’s jaw…”

While Bisping believes McGregor would take the fight, that doesn’t mean he thinks he’s in with a chance.

“Here’s the bad news for Conor. He doesn’t have a cat’s chance in hell of winning that fight. I’m a realist, I know what I’m talking about, he wouldn’t win that fight.”

While Bisping would be happy to see the two men having a big payday, he knows the match wouldn’t be a competitive one.

“Kamaru Usman, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ is a nightmare. For Welterweight, he’s absolutely gigantic, he’s incredibly strong, the wrestling is off the chain. He would be able to take Conor down with no problem whatsoever, it wouldn’t be a competition.

“Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman might happen. If it does happen, fair play to them both, I hope they both make a tonne of money but last time out, Conor broke his leg, this time out, he’s going to break his jaw. It’s as simple as that, Kamaru Usman would break Conor McGregor’s jaw.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, kamaru usman, UFC