Michael Bisping labels Vitor Belfort ‘the biggest cheat in the history of combat sports’

Michael Bisping held nothing back when discussing his old rival.

Placing Vitor Belfort at the top of a list of the dirtiest fighters in the UFC might not be everyone’s decision but Michael Bisping did just that through, admittedly, biased reasons.

Bisping unloaded his frustrations on Belfort as he claimed the Brazilian’s steroid use was the reason he lost vision in one of his eyes.

“This guy is the biggest cheat in the history of combat sports and it’s mainly to do with steroids,” said Bisping in a Youtube video where he ranked ‘the UFC’s dirtiest fighters.’

“Look, we’re not putting a ball in a basket, we’re not trying to kick a ball into the back of the net, we’re trying to knock our opponents unconscious and if you’re taking steroids all the time, then I’ve got no respect for you whatsoever.”

Don’t hold your breath for that Michael Bisping-Vitor Belfort rematch. Bisping says he wouldn’t piss on Belfort if he was on fire. Ouch. https://t.co/FG7dFjHwNX pic.twitter.com/yC3PApvLnJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 22, 2018

As a clearly targeted shot at Belfort, Bisping used the opportunity to express just how little respect he has for the man who cost him the vision in one of his eyes.

“You’re not respecting the sport, you’re not respecting yourself, you’re not respecting your opponent.

“It’s dangerous, it’s disgusting and I’ve just got no respect for it whatsoever and Vitor Belfort was one of the worst.”

“The ultimate price…”

Bisping fought Belfort in 2013, the year before Belfort served a suspension for ‘popping’ for steroids.

While fighting a ‘juiced’ fighter is a dangerous decision, Bisping claimed he knew Belfort was cheating at the time but still thought he could beat him.

“Of course, I had to fight him in 2013 and at that point, he was taking so many steroids that his arse probably glowed in the dark but it is what it is.

“I went down to Brazil to fight the guy, I knew he was on steroids but the fighter inside me still thought I could beat him but that’s the arrogance I have. I was like, ‘So what? Fuck it, I don’t care.'”

Bisping surely regrets that decision now as he blames Belfort’s rulebreaking for losing him an eyeball.

“I ended up paying the ultimate price because I ended up losing an eyeball because of the head kick that he hit me with.

“Granted, a legal technique but the force, I don’t think it would have been the same had he not been taking all that testosterone.”

