Michael Bisping dismantles Simon Jordan’s MMA ‘brutality’ argument

Michael Bisping points out the big issue with Simon Jordan’s argument that boxing is more palatable violence than MMA

UFC veteran Michael Bisping made a brilliant argument when defending his beloved MMA from Simon Jordan. Jordan claimed to be a fan of boxing but believed that MMA was too brutal.

“When I went to watch UFC I didn’t like the audience, they behave like some sort of gladiatorial ‘kill him’ sort of mentality,” said Jordan on talkSPORT.

“I didn’t like the sport. I’m always challenged about the brutality.

“I know we watch boxing and want to see someone get knocked out, but there’s something so – for want of a better expression – to the knuckle about UFC I can’t get my head around. I don’t like it, it makes me wince.”

⚠️ 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 ⚠️ This morning @Bisping joined us in the talkSPORT studio for a chat. We were not prepared for what Michael was about to show us… 😅 pic.twitter.com/UkbhBd7w0S — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 14, 2022

“Allow me to retort…”

Bisping, who is most likely used to making this argument, started into an eloquent explanation that was sure to impress Jordan as well as others who mightn’t be fond of the sport.

“I’m a big boxing fan as well, I was raised on boxing, but mixed martial arts is the most technical sport on the planet,” said Bisping.

“You’ve got to master so many different Olympic sports, wrestling, boxing, karate, taekwondo, judo – these are all Olympic sports. The only thing is we do them all together.”

Bisping on Brutality

While the skill involved in MMA should be undeniable, the brutality argument was one that Bisping wasn’t willing to concede is worse than boxing.

“And now, to the layman, which is obviously yourself who hasn’t put the time and effort into learning about the sport, when you see somebody hit the ground you think, ‘Wow, that’s very vicious because they’re following them down’.

“What happens is, you get a concussive punch to the face, you down, you take one more, they stop it.

“In your sport, which you love so much and which you say is not as brutal, many, many people continue with the standing count.

“They then go to the hospital afterwards and, sadly, ten to 15 fighters per year, around the world, pass away. We have yet to have anyone pass away with mixed martial arts.”

“The smaller gloves that we use are actually to protect your hands, but you can’t take as many blows to the head.

While Bisping might have been wrong about his statement that nobody has died in MMA, relative to boxing, the numbers are considerably lower.

😰 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻: “I’m always challenged by the brutality, I don’t like it! I wince!” 🔥 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴: “To the layman, obviously yourself, that hasn’t put the effort in to learning about the sport…”@Bisping tells Simon Jordan why he is wrong about his thoughts on UFC! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7m8X7NJ41O — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 14, 2022

Scratching the surface

The utilisation of different elements of a fighter’s game and allowance to add in different moves is ironically what makes MMA safer for fighters long term as they don’t just aim for the head.

“Of course, we don’t discriminate, it’s not just the head, we have leg kicks, we have body shots, we have grappling, we have jujitsu, we have chokeholds and things like that.

“So, whilst on the surface – and, as I say, I’m a big boxing fan as well – it looks vicious, then you scratch the surface and you get into and understand it…”

Dana White’s involvement has a lot to do with getting the sport to the point that it’s at now. With a more refined product and a more appropriate ruleset, MMA has come a long way from its obscure roots.

“It’s changed 100 per cent from where it first started. it was a disgusting sport, it was very vicious, there were no rules, but it has massively evolved.

“In 2003 the Fertitta brothers and Dana White got involved, the athletic commissions got involved and they put in rounds, weight classes and all the rest of it.

“Now it’s on ESPN in the United States right alongside NFL and NBA.

“So, Simon, whatever it is you were watching is an outdated product, sir.”

One other point that Bisping couldn’t let slide was that Jordan claimed a boxing crowd weren’t out for blood.

“By the way, you talk about a boxing crowd, maybe it’s different in the front row when you’re all in your tuxedos, but you go up in the stands, mate… come on!

“Who are you trying to kid, here?!”

Read More About: mma, UFC