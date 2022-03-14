Michael Bisping explains his huge respect for Marvin Vettori

Michael Bisping claims he will forever be a fan of Marvin Vettori

While Marvin Vettori hasn’t quite managed to make it to the top of his division yet, he’s taken on some tough fights and gained a lot of respect and fans in the process, a list that now includes Michael Bisping.

“Marvin Vettori, this guy is incredible,” said Bisping on his Youtube channel.

“I mean in that fight he had against Paolo Costa… I will forever be a fan of Marvin Vettori for that one.”

In the leadup to the fight, Costa came into fight week well overweight and with no sign of making it to the middleweight mark. Vettori was accommodating of the situation but Costa kept denying he was in the wrong which proved particularly frustrating but Vettori just got on with preparations and said he’d fight Costa regardless.

VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿 Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/YOmqGpPz3F — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 23, 2021

Bisping respected how Vettori handled himself in that situation, especially considering how frustrating the situation must have been.

“Remember Paolo Costa… they fought at 205lbs but he was very heavy, nowhere near the weight class. Marvin didn’t even blink, he didn’t bat an eyelid, he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll fight him.'”

“Absolute war…”

It wasn’t just his attitude that Bisping respected after that bout as Vettori showcased his skills and toughness in the fight.

“He just impressed me with his attitude, he said, ‘I’ll fight him,’ and then in the fight… my god, five rounds of absolute war. How Vettori took all of those shots and didn’t look hurt once…”

Marvin Vettori isn’t exactly buying Paulo Costa’s bicep tear talk… FULL: https://t.co/P3DRp2CLQ8 pic.twitter.com/1IamLuuBYi — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) October 24, 2021

Vettori’s performance against Costa seemed particularly impressive to Bisping as Costa appeared to be bigger but surprisingly fit for someone who failed to make weight.

“Listen, Paolo Costa’s a big dude. He hits hard, he came in heavy but he also came in condition to go five rounds, which is weird how Costa never made weight because he did the hard work, he did the cardio but Vettori looked sensational because he beat him fair and square but took a lot of hits in the process.

“The man is an absolute monster of a man.”

