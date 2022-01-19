Michael Bisping names his top five UFC heavyweights of all time

Michael Bisping’s picks for the baddest men to grace the UFC.

Michael Bisping made his picks for his top UFC heavyweights of all time and in doing so, avoided a massive pitfall that most make when making similar lists. Bisping avoided the Fedor Emelianenko situation by making it all about the UFC and also, he made the important decision to only rank fighters that were clean.

When addressing fighters that popped for something, Bisping said, “It’s cheating, if you’re pissing hot, you don’t get on Mikey B’s list.”

Find the full video here:



5. Fabricio Werdum

“He came out to America to Strikeforce, he submitted Fedor Emelianenko, then came to the UFC and became champion when he choked out Cain Velasquez.

“Yes I’m talking about Fabricio Werdum. With a record of 24-9-1 and more known for doing this very irritating face:

Werdum was undoubtedly a top-quality fighter and besides beating Cain Velasquez (no sea-level Cain jokes allowed), his Jiu-Jitsu carved out a solid spot in the list for him but Bisping also praised him for being a well-rounded fighter considering his ability to knockout tough opposition in the form of Mark Hunt.

4. Randy Couture

“In the heavyweight division, he had two consecutive title defences, which at that time, was a record. He retired with a record of 19-11, which doesn’t look that impressive on paper but when you look at some of the people that he beat, along the way, it’s very very impressive.

“Here’s why I place him in my top 5. Only three time heavyweight champion in UFC history, he was also a two time light heavyweight champion and also he won UFC 13, which was a heavyweight tournament.”

Couture has a lot of appeal for fight fans as one of the oldest to hold a belt, to earn that in after coming back and switching weight classes and wins over some iconic names like the legendary Chuck Liddell.

Jun6.2003 Randy Couture becomes the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes, when he finishes Chuck Liddell by TKO pic.twitter.com/j01RaiBEHo — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) June 6, 2021

3. Junior Dos Santos

“He was the UFC heavyweight champion from 2011 to 2012. He only had, sadly, one successful title defence, he retired with a record of 21-9 .

“It was the boxing that really set him apart and remember when he knocked out Cain Velasquez.”

With the longest heavyweight win streak (9) and at the time had the most knockouts at 10 and the most knockdowns at 14.

What also helps Cain is his entertaining style for a heavyweight.

Hit him with the spinner! 🔄#OnThisday in 2013, Junior Dos Santos finished Mark Hunt in spectacular fashion!pic.twitter.com/URoMKeRQPS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 25, 2021

2. Cain Velasquez

Considering Bisping has already picked Dos Santos and Werdum, the selection of Velasquez might not be a surprising one but when considering there’s only one spot left on this list, some of the decisions might seem more questionable – but that can’t take away from the quality of Velasquez.

“If you listen to Daniel Cormier talk, he’l tell you he was the best heavyweight that the UFC has ever seen and maybe he would have been but the problem for Cain was that he was plagued by so many injuries and he had so much time off but…

“When he was on fire, when he was in shape, when he was injury-free, he really was something else to watch. He had an incredible pace tremendous wrestling, beautiful boxing.”

While there are elements that may have held Velasquez back, Bisping points out that he has more finishes than any UFC champion, at 13 and he has a control time of his opponents of over 60%.

Had it not been for the injuries, Bisping admits he could have been in with a shot at the number one spot.

#OnThisDay – Cain Velasquez finished Brock Lesnar with complete domination 😳 [ Watch more on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/y5o8hy3K9O — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2020

1. Stipe Miocic

“It’s just incredible the career that he had and the records he set.

“When I say records, I’m talking about the most consecutive title defences, coming in at three. Doesn’t sound like that much but hey, nobody else had ever done it.

While saying that Miocic is the best isn’t a surprise for many, there is one flaw in Bisping’s logic.

“He still has a record of 20-4 and is the best heavyweight during the best era.

“The heavyweights right now are the best they’ve ever been and he was on top of that, until quite recently.”

Stipe Miocic has finished his last 5 opponents: TKO vs. Hunt 👊

TKO vs. Arlovski 👊

KO vs. Werdum 👊

KO vs. Overeem 👊

TKO vs. JDS 👊 pic.twitter.com/pzf7uksQTb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2017

While putting Miocic at the top of the list is the safe bet, the question that arises from this is why no other heavyweights from the modern era are on this list. If Bisping believes that this is the best era then the exclusion of the likes of Ngannou may be controversial.

At least there’s still time for this era’s fighters to prove themselves, namely on Saturday’s UFC. Ngannou vs Gane is on the main card which begins at 3 am, so expect the main event around 5 am Irish time.

