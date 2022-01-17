Michael Bisping doesn’t see Glover Teixeira having a long reign

Michael Bisping doesn’t expect that Glover Teixeira’s reign as the light heavyweight champion will last for long.

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe that Glover Teixeira will be on top of his division by the end of the year but thinks he has an idea of who could be.

While Teixeira is a popular champion and a large number of fans and fighters alike were happy to see him get the belt after years of hard work, it’s his time spent in the octagon that makes Bisping think that a new champion will soon take his place.

“Listen, we were all so happy for Glover Teixeira to become the champion but he’s long in the tooth… with respect,” said Bisping on BT Sport.

“There is a whole host of killers waiting to get at him. Chomping at the bit.”

And New…?

While the light heavyweight division is one filled with talent, Bisping thinks that there is one clear favourite to succeed Teixeira and that is Jiri Prochazka.

“There’s one guy that stands out to me.

“Of course, there’s Alexander Rakic and there’s a bunch of great fighters as I say but I think Jiri Prochazka.”

While Teixeira is a particularly well-rounded fighter, Bisping thinks that Prochazka’s unorthodox style will prove troublesome for him.

“I think he gets his shot and when he fights Glover Teixeira, it’s not going to be easy because we haven’t seen the takedown defence and the ground grappling, the Jiu-Jitsu and the scrambling ability of Jiri Prochazka but I think, on the feet, the man’s powerful.

“He’s unorthodox, he’s kind of crazy in many ways and that’s kind of the key to his success.

“He’s very unorthodox and unpredictable and I think, this time next year, Jiri Prochazka will be ruling the roost at 205”

