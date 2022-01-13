Michael Bisping details aftermath of Dan Henderson knockout

Michael Bisping discusses the night he was knocked out by Dan Henderson.

If there were a list of top knockouts that you could almost feel just by watching them, then Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping comes pretty close to the top.

While there are other obvious contenders, like Urijah Hall’s Ultimate Fighter knockout, the shot that hits Bisping on the ground is enough to make a seasoned observer flinch.

While Bisping was discussing Jorge Masvidal’s return off of a KO, he remembered how hard it could be.

“Coming back after a knockout is incredibly hard. I’ve done it myself,” said Bisping on his Youtube channel.

“Right, UFC 100, when Dan Henderson knocked me out, that was bad, right, and it took me a long time to even put the pieces together in what even happened after that fight.”

Top 20 Knockouts in UFC History #5 Dan Henderson VS Michael Bisping UFC 100 – July 11, 2009 Credits – UFC/@UFChttps://t.co/5Ka4bNbyl6 pic.twitter.com/dZVfzW76nA — MMA Top Dog (@mma_topdog) August 2, 2017

Confusion.

Bisping recalls trying to make sense of what happened after the bout but failing.

“I remember being backstage and saying, ‘Hold on, why have I fought? I’m not fighting for three months, how have I had a fight?’

“They’re like, ‘Woah, Michael, you need to go to the hospital’ and I’m like ‘oh, no, no, never mind that, I was not supposed to be fighting tonight I’m not fighting for three months. Have I stepped in last minute, what is going on,’ and my friends are like, ‘You’ve got to go to the hospital Mike.”

Despite the instructions from those around him, Bisping tried to continue on in his confused state.

Bisping going OFF on Dan Henderson pic.twitter.com/u00mPyWqL4 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 15, 2020

“I’m like, ‘No I’m fine’ and then I get into the shower and call my mate and say, ‘Come here.’

“They come over and I say ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Oh my god, you’ve got to go to the hospital.’

Eventually, Bisping got the message.

“So, eventually, me and Frank Mir were in the back of an ambulance like two sorry assholes, he’s just been battered off Brock Lesnar and I just went, ‘Fuck!’ and my mate goes, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘Well, you know before when I said what’s going on? I know what’s going on, I got knocked out.'”

Life after the KO

Bisping not only came back after the fight but he also eventually became the champ with a title defence against Dan Henderson.

“Point of the story, my next fight, UFC 105, against Dennis Kang, I was kind of concerned.

“A lot of people said, Joe Rogan included, you will not come back from a knockout like that and be the same fighter.

“Of course, I did but there was a lot of pressure on me walking out there because you don’t know… can you take a shot the same, is your confidence going to be the same?”

Bisping looks forward to seeing if Jorge Masvidal fits into that camp.

