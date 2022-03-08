Michael Bisping tells how Khamzat Chimaev almost got him killed

Michael Bisping discusses how joining Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till almost got him killed.

One of the newest bromances to form in the UFC is that of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, which seems to be a great source of entertainment for everyone short of Michael Bisping.

Bisping discussed his visit to see the two of them in Los Vegas where Chimaev is training with Till for his upcoming fight.

“They’ve rented a BMW while we’re here and Khamzat’s driving,” said Bisping on his podcast.

“I don’t know if he has a driver’s license and I don’t know how tough it is to get one in Chechnya because the motherfucker is out of his mind behind the wheel of a car.”

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, the new MMA power couple #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/7obgUJPnAu — MMA mania (@mmamania) March 6, 2022

“Khamzat’s driving like a nutter…”

While Bisping joked about Chimaev’s reckless driving, he admitted that he wasn’t laughing too much at the time.

“He is driving like a psychopath and him and Darren are in the front. Darren is 28, I think Khamzat’s 25 or 26 (27 according to the UFC’s website).

“Maybe when I was younger I would have thought it was hilarious as well but I’m 43 in the back with three kids and a wife that I want to get back to.

“Khamzat’s driving like a nutter, he’s going down the wrong side of the road and says, ‘brother, brother, it’s all good. No problem.'”

While Bisping wasn’t comfortable in the situation, he revealed that Till was loving it and getting great amusement out of Bisping’s misery.

“I’m shitting my pants, Darren thinks it’s fucking hilarious so Khamzat’s going even faster and he’s purposely going down the wrong side of the road, dodging cars and stuff.

“I was terrified, I thought we were going to die.

“We stop at a gas station… he (Chimaev) starts doing donuts with me in the car, he must have missed one of the fuel pumps by about this much (roughly 6/7 inches).”

Darren Till identifies with Khamzat Chimaev’s mentality 🤝 pic.twitter.com/43dUEbulKp — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 2, 2022

Bromance

Bisping did seem to think that the pairing worked well together as he praised their chemistry.

“I was with him Friday and Saturday night because him and Darren Till have become like best buddies.

“They’re the new Jorge and Colby in the making (before the fallout presumably). Them two against the world.

“Darren’s training with Khamzat and he said Khamzat’s really inspiring him. Just to see the way he trains, his work ethic and his approach to the sport.”

Why m8? 😂🤦🏻‍♂️😭 — D (@darrentill2) March 7, 2022

