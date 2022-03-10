Michael Bisping shares Dana White’s concerns about Colby Covington

Michael Bisping thinks that fighting Dustin Poirier next could be a big mistake for Colby Covington

After his grudge match with Jorge Masvidal went so well, Colby Covington decided that trying to get a bout with Dustin Poirier would be good for business, a matter that Michael Bisping can understand.

“This is great, another grudge match,” said Bisping on his Youtube channel.

“Because Dustin Poirier said about Colby, ‘It’s on-site when I see ya.’ So I understand Colby’s pissed about that.”

While the numbers may add up and the fight could draw a crowd, the weight class difference isn’t a matter to be overlooked.

“From the UFC’s perspective, from the fans’ perspective, from a business perspective, it makes a lot of sense because Dustin Poirier wants to fight at 170, he was talking about Nate Diaz at 170 and they don’t like each other.

“Dustin’s a bis star. Just lost his lightweight title fight, moving up to 170 might be in his future. In that regard, it makes a lot of sense because he’s a good stylistic matchup and they’re both big stars, however, the reality is that Dustin Poirier is a lightweight. That’s my only issue with it.”

Love him or hate him, Dana White says you have to respect Colby Covington’s talent as a fighter.#UFC272 | Full video: https://t.co/tsNMdLFF8h pic.twitter.com/Uv4cBeOvpV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 6, 2022

Changing weight class

Dana White had also questioned the idea saying, “He has to go in some type of direction. Is he going to go to 55 and fight at (lightweight)?”

While White may have been thinking that Covington should move up, Bisping thinks that there are plenty of challenges that remain in his own division.

“I would enjoy the fight, I would enjoy watching those two fight but he’s a lightweight and that is an issue for me because he’s the number to welterweight on the planet. If we look at the UFC rankings there’s a lot of people out there that he’s yet to fight.”

Bisping even left a suggestion of who the best possible opponent could be.

“Colby has a lot of people in his division that he needs to fight so calling out Dustin Poirier, for me, isn’t the one, although it would be a fun fight and I would like it. My shout is Colby Covington vs Vincente Luque.”

Read More About: mma, UFC