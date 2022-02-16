Close sidebar

Michael Bisping responds to criticism after Joe Rogan replacement

by Hugh Farrell
Michael Bisping was surprised to see the amount of hate he received after stepping in for Joe Rogan at UFC 271.

Following in Joe Rogan’s footsteps was always going to be a tough job for anyone but Michael Bisping’s experience covering fight nights and his fight IQ made him a logical replacement.

Some people really weren’t happy with Bisping’s commentary on the night with a massive amount of hate flooding in online claiming that Bisping was being biased in his commentary.

“I got a lot of shit online,” said Bisping on his Youtube channel.

“A lot of people, a lot of haters, a lot of nasty DM’s, a lot of nasty people telling me to go fuck myself and take my fingers out of Issy’s ass or whatever it was. I had a lot of nasty things said my way.”

Scoring the bout

A close fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya ensued on the night but Bisping’s claims that it may have been four rounds to one may not have given that impression.

While the scoring is quite up in the air, most gave the fight to Adesanya and the rounds were close enough that Bisping’s comments weren’t completely out there.

“I spoke on the microphone on Saturday night and said it was probably 4-1 but there is an argument for the second round and afterwards, woah, let the floodgates of hate begin. Fuck me.

“I had a little look on Twitter and everyone’s like, ‘Bisping is so biased.’ Why would I be biased?”

One issue that Bisping really picked up on was that his bias against Whittaker is non-existent. Whittaker and Adesanya are very different characters but ‘The Reaper’s’ respectful approach to the rematch and his ability to earn it the hard way meant that more fans may have taken his side this time around.

“I really like Robert Whittaker. I love the way he fights, I love his approach to the game, I love his improvements, I love the fact that he’s so humble and such an everyman and he’s a family guy.

“I’m a fan of Robert Whittaker and what he brings to the table.”

Validation

Bisping did feel that he had been validated since then with the release of the judges’ scorecards which prevented the troll mentality from making him question his own abilities.

While there may be some benefit to listening to advice from others, Bisping might consider seeking it off Joe Rogan next time before he takes it too personally.

“It was a close fight and by the way, all you haters out there that are talking shit, the judges agreed with everything that I fucking said.

“I’m not taking validation from that, nor am I using this as an excuse to sit here and say I know it all.

“If you hear bad reviews of your work, you want to look, you want to take it on board with an open mind. I want to get better, I want to learn and grow but right now, I feel I was kind of justified in what I said.”

