Chael Sonnen responds to “little brother” Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor have been feuding on social media lately. Sonnen, a self-professed McGregor defender, isn’t impressed with McGregor’s response to his comments.

“I said on ESPN that Conor is becoming a little rich weirdo. That’s not nice by me, I understand but I’ve got plenty of bullets, as I see it.

“Have you guys ever been in the spot where you think back on something, ‘well that doesn’t mean I’m right?’ Just because I’ve looked after little brother, doesn’t mean he sees me as big brother, who’s sitting up in the loft covering for him.

“He may not see me the way that I see him, which would make me look like a bit of a doofus.”

Sonnen explained that he called McGregor a ‘little, rich, weirdo’ because of a video he posted while watching Max Holloway before Holloway’s fight with Yair Rodriguez began.

“So I take my one shot at Conor McGregor, which is accurate, that he is becoming a little rich weirdo. For him to be pacing in front of a television set with somebody recording him on an iPhone, as he’s shirtless, watching two other guys compete in a weight class that he cannot make.

“I’m right, that’s a weird thing to do. He could have done the same thing ten years ago and he did, which was cool.

“It was cool at 23 years old but at 33 years old, he’s not that kid anymore and he’s acting the same way and that’s weird and that’s what I said.”

The issue that Sonnen saw was a matter of disrespect. This came because he thought McGregor might not see him as a trailblazer.

Big Brother

Given that Sonnen believes McGregor learned a lot from him, he didn’t expect a response to his comments. Of course, McGregor was always bound to respond to being called a ‘little, rich, weirdo.’

“Conor responded in a tweet. Now right away, that pissed me off. If I’m to be fair to you guys, that upset me that he responded in any fashion to me. I am big brother.

“I set the table, you studied it, I will continue to help you but he may not feel that way. So because he responded to the one and only thing where I’ve ever been critical, it bothered me.”

One element that actually hurt Sonnen was that McGregor was accurate with his insult.

“Him talking about me being on Youtube in front of you guys and moving a little window sheen. It hurt my feelings. It hurt my feelings because he’s telling the truth.

“I don’t have window sheen but if somebody asked me to peddle it, I would and that’s going to give me a little bit of a zing inside.”

Sonnen does believe that he will continue to defend McGregor but will only do so if the Irishman does view him as a big brother type figure.

“I said he’s becoming a little rich weirdo. That’s still little brother and I’m going to still look out for him.

“I just am, until he makes it perfectly clear to me that he does not view me the same way as I think he does.

