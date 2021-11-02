McGregor claims to be the master of “fighting on one leg” amidst lightweight reviews

With videos emerging of Conor McGregor back at training again, he seems to be reviewing his lightweight bouts.

One particularly interesting comment that McGregor posted was his ability to fight using just one leg.

“I became a master at fighting on one leg since my acl reconstruction in 2013. I won all my ufc world titles on one leg. It’s why I was able to maneuver thru [sic] the fight even tho it was snapped, and not bear weight fully until the very last seconds of the round.”

Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats. pic.twitter.com/Q7DkcKo4ar — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

McGregor on the third Poirier bout

McGregor made this comment after reviewing his most recent fight with Dustin Poirier. This ended up being the bout where McGregor broke his leg but he has been adamant that Poirier wasn’t the one to break it.

“Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads.”

McGregor seemed back to himself as he decided to mock Poirier and seemingly call for another bout between the two. He did analyse his shots while doing so and compared the damage between the upkicks and the elbows.

“Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon.

Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

“The two combined are tasty. I’d say the elbows way more damaging though. Dug in to the soft part of the crown where you don’t touch on a baby’s head. It’s a part of the skull that remains somewhat soft for life. Touch the area now and try and imagine someone digging there elbow into.

“Lol. Look at the post fight interviews. He didn’t know what happened to his head. I dug those elbows into his brain. They change the whole make up of who are, them elbows. If anything they should be illegal ahahahah straight down into the soft spot of the crown.”

Conor McGregor’s back training again… 🤤 pic.twitter.com/a74XhhFKcu — 🇮🇪☘️McGregor’s Burner Fan (@McGregorsBurner) October 30, 2021

Refusing to accept defeat?

McGregor made sure to mention the fight wasn’t a loss in his book, however, and stated he didn’t see the most recent fight as having a legit outcome.

“No loss was had here. That was my fight to win before the injury.

“Exactly! There you go. They act like I can’t accept a defeat. Or haven’t in the past. If it’s legit, it’s legit. If it ain’t. It fucking ain’t. Simple as that.”

After being accused of backing away, McGregor claimed he wasn’t the one who retreated and claimed that he would continue to use leg kicks in another bout.

“Lol who backed away from who? Who sprung up and engaged with who? He was toast and they know. It’s why mike brown wrote a big essay trying to justify it as a win. Trash cans.

“8-1 in leg kicks to me it was. His thigh was minced. One more clean shot and he was showing it. The fight was in the bag, they can say what they want. They are just jealous hating bums.”

The knee into the eye socket was illegal yes, from this position. A beauty tho. Never before seen shot. Like many of my shots.

I use the mount defence leg as a spring board, loading the knee below it. Release and straight to the eye socket. Smashed it in! @joerogan. Hey Dana 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZAcbbuIHS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

Other bouts

Besides the Poirier fight, McGregor also revisited his other lightweight bouts and bizarrely ended up bragging about an illegal knee he hit Khabib Nurmagomedov with.

He admitted the shot should not be made legal but praised it regardless. Even more bizarrely, he asked John McCarthy’s opinion in a tweet where he referred to himself as “Mr tasty shots”.

“This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined! Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked. Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here?

“What do you think Big John? Should this strike be legalized?

Your pal,

Mr. tasty shots”

40 second knockout.

My 4th fastest K.O in professional fighting. Across 3 divisions. pic.twitter.com/Uqb78TGaM9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Cowboy

One positive bout in lightweight that McGregor could rely on was that of his win against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. McGregor’s most recent and 4th fastest win by KO.

A follower then stated that this was his best version but McGregor wasn’t fully convinced.

“Somewhat in agreement. I just let the calf kicks mount up as well as not use my own kicks in that second fight but other than the shots were real crispy. I’ll find that blend between high-level boxing and acrobatic martial arts again, for sure!”

