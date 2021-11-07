Conor McGregor offers advice for new UFC fighter Ian Garry

After an impressive debut in the UFC, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Garry

While he was always bound to draw comparisons to Conor McGregor, Ian Garry has openly accepted the comparison and even admitted to hoping to emulate ‘The Notorious One’s’ career path.

McGregor congratulated the 23-year-old on his debut and even offered him some striking tips.

“That’s a mad scene yeah, I’m going to do an audio for this young lad. Ian, I want to say that’s a tremendous finish for you there bud. The step back, back paw and all you throw.

“My god man, what the fuck like, I’m all over the place like after that. I love it mate. The takeover part two, I’m in for that. I’m all over that takeover part two yeah.”

McGregor particularly appreciated Garry’s kind words as he’s having a tough time after his bout with Poirier.

“I appreciate the respect for me there, at this time coming back from this injury, that means a lot to me. This is probably the toughest couple of months I’ve probably ever had in my entire life.

“I said I’m gonna watch your fight then I’m getting into bed. Then I’m going to train tomorrow and I’m going to watch the rest of the fights after training tomorrow and I don’t know what I’m going to do now. Don’t know how I’m going to get to sleep.”

Here's the Ian Garry KOpic.twitter.com/ZBlv0gmKZX — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 6, 2021

McGregor’s advice

McGregor shared his secret to success with the young fighter and gave him some advice going forward.

“Drills, you now need to drill countering the single-shot going forward, you don’t need to wait or allow for the second shot to come through. Ever.

“You need to brainwash yourself to go after every single shot that’s thrown and let go with venom. Step off the jab and go. Parry a straight, go. Check the kick, go.

“You’re going to mince them all, you’ll go through every one of them that way. You don’t need to be three or four shots off of anyone, you just need to beat the first one they throw and it’s goodnight Irene.

“Fighting for the KO is so easy when you simplify it. End them all in one shot.”

Ian Garry walks out of Madison Square Garden the winner after a highlight reel knockout, and made mention of a man who inspired him to don the gloves in the first place. pic.twitter.com/BInA2djwJz — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) November 7, 2021

