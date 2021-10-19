McGregor, Diaz and Dominic Cummings share unexpected Twitter discussion that involves Jake Paul

Dominic Cummings gives Nate Diaz contract advice and Conor McGregor replies.

If you were to give the average MMA fan 100 guesses at who has been giving Nate Diaz business advice, short of them having actually seen what happened, you’d guess that nobody would guess Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings.

McGregor’s response, however, seems about right.

While many fans may not have expected Cummings to be the one to weigh in, they may be familiar with Diaz’s latest dilemma. Diaz has one fight left on his contract and some believe the fight is being held for a McGregor trilogy.

Diaz seems to be looking for a fight but something isn’t clicking and as Ali Abdelaziz pointed out, this could be because the UFC still hold the power.

If McGregor and Diaz were to hold off until a point where both men were out of contract then they could organise a fight that would continue to make both men even richer. A point that Cummings was sure to share.

“Do not sign new UFC contract, you will make more cash outside AND @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you’ll have much more leverage & make more $. Look how they screwed @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for contract to expire.”

Do not sign new UFC contract, you will make more cash outside AND @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you’ll have much more leverage & make more $. Look how they screwed @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for contract to expire — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) October 17, 2021

McGregor’s response

The tweet went viral and McGregor, never one to miss an opportunity, made sure this unlikely conversation continued.

“Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of p**s think he business savvy or something? Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 f***ing fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax. Know who made you”

A surprising suggestion

Cummings even brought in the idea of involving ‘The Problem Child’ himself, Jake Paul.

“You’ll *both* make much more $ if @NateDiaz209 negotiates from outside ufc, just as you & @FloydMayweather *both* made a ton more $ cos he was outside ufc. Nate can market your trilogy better while kicking shit out of @jakepaul etc first. U know Im right so does @GeorgesStPierre.”

Cummings does actually make a good point from a financial perspective but with the theatrics of involving Jake Paul not being everyone’s preference and the practicalities of Diaz still being under contract come into play, the idea still isn’t perfect.

One thing is for sure, and that’s the surprise of every MMA fan who knows who Cummings is.

