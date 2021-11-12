“Go back to fighting old dudes in bars” – Masvidal responds to McGregor’s birthday message

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal feud.

While neither of the two are opposed to a war of words, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal seemed like an unlikely duo to start a feud after the Leon Edwards fight was called off.

With the two typically competing at different weight classes and Covington having called Masvidal out recently, Edwards being the link for the two to argue is a surprise.

That being said, McGregor calling out a random fighter on any recent news is always on the cards and is exactly what happened after Masvidal pulled out of his bout with Leon Edwards.

McGregor sent Masvidal a birthday message in which he even disputed Masvidal’s claim to the BMF belt.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

The “never even won” comment refers to the questionable stoppage of Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s fight. McGregor has already shown a disdain for medical stoppages being considered losses, as he roared out after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier to make sure it was a stoppage and not a knockdown.

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor in the first round after a doctor stoppage. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/L9yxVfEvYw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Masvidal responds

Masvidal was sure to respond to McGregor’s messages quicker than he typically does to Edwards, making sure to throw in one of McGregor’s previous legal incidents.

“I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars.”

McGregor double-downed on the housecoat comment. The comment was a shot at Masvidal copying McGregor by wearing the same Versace robe

“Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha.”

McGregor had previously said that he didn’t care about the housecoat incident but found it strange.

“Yeah I don’t know what that was about,” said McGregor to Ariel Helwani at the time. “Talk about blowin it, because that looked ridiculous to me. Was it my actual robe? It’s the black one. It was ridiculous carry on, what that was about? I don’t know, that’s a bit weird. I don’t give a f**k, whatever.”

Read More About: McGregor, mma, UFC