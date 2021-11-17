Daniel Cormier claims Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington would be a ‘no brainer’ for TUF 30

The Ultimate Fighter season 30 is confirmed with Masvidal vs Covington proving a popular option

Following news that The Ultimate Fighter would be renewed for its 30th season, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark claimed that having Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington as the coaches would be the best option.

Cormier referred to the idea as a “no brainer” and going by how bad blood has gained popularity for the show in the past, he could be right.

“No brainer. I mean, you want on The Ultimate Fighter to have guys that can’t stand each other. Do you remember Rampage and Rashad, how those guys would fight every single time? Do you remember Chael and Wanderlei fighting on set.

“You’ve got to have that bad blood and these two would make for a great season of television.”

🇧🇷🤣 Never forget when Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva started scrapping on the set of TUF Brazil…@ChaelSonnen is too good at making tense moments funny!pic.twitter.com/zsFvInNYpI — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 23, 2021

Cormier’s ESPN co-host, Ryan Clark, then pointed out that the bad blood between the two wouldn’t require build-up and could allow for instant tension for the show.

“This would be exciting from the beginning. It was cool to see Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanowski where they didn’t like each other but it had to grow.

“These two dudes would walk into the house and to the gym hating each other from the beginning.

“We know one thing that Colby Covington knows how to do and that’s build the fight and you don’t even need to build it, it’s going to be that way from the very beginning.”

Would Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington as “TUF 30” coaches sway interest back into the reality series?@mma_kings thinks it’s a perfect fit. Watch #SpinningBackClique ⏪ https://t.co/r7wAN4aRKU pic.twitter.com/E4jOHsC1t3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 17, 2021

Previous offers

Colby Covington has previously said that the offer had already been made but that Masvidal has turned it down. He even claimed that it would have been for a ‘seven-figure payday.’

“Jorge Masvidal ‘Street Judas’ refused to fight me for the last eight months since I beat (Tyron) Woodley. They (UFC) tried to make that fight, no mistake about it. Dana White tried to get The Ultimate Fighter and give him a seven-figure payday, he didn’t take it. I am just taking some jabs because it’s nothing he is gonna do about it,” said Covington.

Jorge Masvidal took Colby Covington’s advice pic.twitter.com/L1zGoviXp8 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) November 10, 2021

