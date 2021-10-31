Islam Makhachev’s claim to next available title shot

Makhachev thinks he should be next for a go at the title in the highly competitive lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev made easy work of his opponent at UFC 267 and claimed that he didn’t even break a sweat against Dan Hooker.

“I feel very happy because I don’t have injury, not sweating. I don’t need take shower after fights, that help.

“I can strike with him but I know easy way. That’s why I choose this way. I know his grappling game, ground game not so good.”

This victory does a lot for Makhachev’s prospects in the UFC and he believes he deserves a title fight next.

“Now I’m going to be like number 4/3. That’s why I don’t know. I am ready for fight for the title but if they give me some other step I ready for anyone.

“Next fight need to be for the title or contender fight because I have nine-fight win streak. Who in my division have like this. Just Champion.”

The lightweight conundrum

While the lightweight division has been highly competitive lately, Makhachev isn’t as impressed as most. He thinks something needs to change and he wants to be the one to do it.

“I feel my division little bit asleep now. I have to wake up my division because we have to change some things.

“All guys from top five, they already fight for title. Chandler, Gaethje, that’s why we have to change something. I told Dana, let’s change something in this division.”

Before the end of the year, Dustin Poirier will have fought Charles Oliveira for the title and Justin Gaethje will fight Michael Chandler. With much speculation that the winner of Chandler vs Gaethje will be next for a title shot, Makachev expressed his issue with the scenario.

“These guys already fight for the title. Chandler, last fight he fight for title. Gaethje, many time he fight for title.

“That’s why I think it’s my time, they have to give me chance.”

While the situation can make it hard for Makhachev to figure out who he has to fight next, he believes that if it’s a title bout, Poirier will be the man opposite him.

“I think Poirier’s gonna beat Oliveira. Many things gonna change in the next couple months that’s why I’m gonna waiting.”

Islam Makhachev celebrated with Hasbulla after his first round win 😂 pic.twitter.com/FbjQYr69qv — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 30, 2021

Dana’s predicament

Dana White didn’t say that a title shot was next for Makhachev though and said his next bout would be against whoever became available. He did explain that a title fight would follow if Makhachev could win it.

“He’s ready for somebody in the top five. Top five, top three, whatever becomes available and then obviously if he gets through that he’s in line for a title shot.”

While matchmaking can be difficult for someone as tough as Makhachev, White believes it will be easier for him now as he can look at top prospects. He also claimed that Makhachev’s next fight could vary depending on many factors.

“I think it’ll be easier to get him fights now. Once you get into that top five, people have to fight you if they want to become the best

“You never know how this is gonna play out. You never know who’s gonna get injured, who’s fighting who, who’s going to lose, who can’t fight on such and such a date. Anything’s possible”

