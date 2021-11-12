What Leon Edwards can learn from Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier outlines what Jorge Masvidal has done right and why Leon Edwards needs to pay attention.

If ever there was a time for a fighter to take a leaf out of Jorge Masvidal’s book, it’s right now for Leon Edwards. This is according to Daniel Cormier, who detailed how Masvidal’s rise to stardom can offer Edwards some insights.

“Jorge Masvidal, in that year he knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren and he beat Nate Diaz, he did everything right,” said Cormier.

“From winning the fights to also, that backstage altercation. Turned that into two massive title fights against Kamaru Usman. Obviously, he didn’t win those fights but he did become an absolute star and his star has never been brighter.

“Even in losing, Jorge Masvidal doesn’t lose anything but then he works his way into Leon Edwards.”

“Everytime you make weight it takes a piece of you.” Michael @Bisping explains why Leon Edwards decision to focus on his fight with Jorge Masvidal is the right move. pic.twitter.com/hmFP3bBiFr — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 5, 2021

With Edwards having worked hard to get to the number one contender position, Masvidal earning a fight with him seems unusual after two losses. The reason this made sense, however, was because of how Masvidal handled his recent success.

“Now, this is genius right, because he went to two title fights, acted like Leon Edwards didn’t exist but now after he’s lost two fights you go and you get the number one contender. Leon agrees, Leon wants the pay-off. It’s the slow build from the WWE.

“It’s set, December 11th, going to Las Vegas UFC 269, third fight from the top. Masvidal’s out.”

Cormier’s warning

Leon Edwards is now in a position where he has multiple choices and has the right to choose whichever one he likes. To Daniel Cormier, there is one correct decision.

“Leon’s a fighter, Leon Edwards does not like to be challenged but I’m telling you right now Leon Edwards. Khamzat Chimaev is calling your name. Don’t do it. Do not fight this dude right now.

“For as good as Chimaev is, Chimaev has a smart team and Chimaev sees the fight and the matchup and says wait a minute, I can get the number one contender and this isn’t a wrestler.

“‘Rocky’, don’t do it. You don’t need to and it seems like that’s what he’s going to do because he immediately pivoted and he said, Kamaru I’ll see you soon.”

Jorge Masvidal has had that knee planned 💀 He was practising 48 hours before he delivered the ultimate KO to Ben Askren…#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/IWI2f9lTqY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 7, 2019

Time for patience

Cormier then placed himself in Edwards’ shoes and explained what he would do, using Masvidal’s route as guidance.

“If I’m Leon Edwards and I’m Leon Edwards’ team, I’m not entertaining nothing… I’m not paying you no attention because guess what? Whenever I was number three and Masvidal and Burns were on the shortlist, they acted like you didn’t exist and they still got their title fights.

“So right now, do the same thing to Khamzat Chimaev, do the same thing to Gilbert Burns and everybody else that’s going to start chirping your name to try to fight you on December 11th.”

Some fans will be hoping to see Edwards fight Chimaev but Cormier believes patience to be a virtue for Edwards.

“You deserve to fight Kamaru Usman. The last time this guy has lost is when he lost to Kamaru Usman way back in the day. He’s now been undefeated in ten fights.

“Don’t do it. Kamaru Usman is a guy who likes to stay busy. So, if you’ve waited this long ‘Rocky,’ you can wait until the champ is ready.”

“Petesy is wrong about Leon Edwards” I guess I’ve been being wrong about Leon Edwards for about ten fights now. I think his second fight with Usman will be VERY competitive, if it ever happens. Put some respect on his name! https://t.co/a3tfuVo9jD pic.twitter.com/6B14pH1LHe — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) November 7, 2021

