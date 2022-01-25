Leah McCourt insists Sinead Kavanagh bout had to happen in Dublin

Leah McCourt breaks down her Dublin bout with Sinead Kavanagh.

There’s no doubt that Irish MMA fans will be looking forward to Bellator 275 in Dublin, especially with the likes of Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt on the card.

The last Bellator event in Dublin proved that there are few places able to match the atmosphere when it comes to fighting events.

With a top-quality UFC veteran in Gegard Mousasi and a rising star in Austin Vanderford, the main event on the card is nothing to scoff at and when you add a Peter Queally bout as a co-main in Dublin, you know you’ve got something special.

The real draw of this card for Irish fans has become Kavanagh vs McCourt. With two Irish fighters, Kavanagh having just fought for the belt and come up short against MMA legend, Cris Cyborg and McCourt on a six-fight win streak, this bout has arguably become bigger than the main bouts.

McCourt’s take

McCourt was on OTB AM and spoke about her bout with Kavanagh. She said that it was a fight that had to happen in Dublin and that there was no time better than the present.

“Whenever I was asked about this fight I would say it would have to happen in Dublin, it couldn’t happen anywhere else and we’re kind of at that stage in our careers.

“It’s perfect timing and it has to happen in the 3 Arena so I was excited because if I was a fan, I would want to watch this fight.”

Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) on her initial reaction to being offered Sinéad Kavanagh fight: “We both drove down to spar each other. Why not drive down to Dublin to fight each other in the 3Arena and get paid for it?” Full interview for @MyMMANews:https://t.co/bsVIHkDz6E pic.twitter.com/7ioFTj7CSu — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) January 12, 2022

McCourt’s beliefs that the fight would be exciting even stretch as far as the stylistic matchup, as her grappling will have to try and outdo Sinead Kavanagh’s striking abilities.

“Striker vs grappler, we’re both from Ireland and we’ll both train hard, fight hard and leave it all in the cage so I think it’s going to be a great night.”

An Irish bout

Being the small island that it is and the tight-knit community that Irish MMA seems to have become, McCourt will go into this bout after having trained with Kavanagh and even stood in her corner in the past.

BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt in DUBLIN! 🤯 An iconic, historic, momentous fight confirmed by @BellatorMMA for February 25 in the 3Arena! ☘️ We’ll have it live on Virgin Media Television.#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/pK10nmzvw7 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) January 6, 2022

“I know her really well. She’s helped me out in a camp, years ago, coming over to help me spar.

“I’ve done her corner before in Bellator. It’s never personal for me, fighting is about myself and my career and it’s the same for Sinead.”

Regardless of the outcome, McCourt believes there won’t be any animosity between the two and that they might come together for a drink after the fight.

“We’ll go fight our hearts out and we’ll probably have a drink after.

“That’s just who we are, we’re just quite honest. Work hard, fight hard and there’s no mess around it.”

