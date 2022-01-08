The Korean Zombie wants Alexander Volkanovski fight

The Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski all but confirmed

With Max Holloway out of his trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski, Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie, has confirmed that he wants to be the one to take on the champ.

With both fighters bringing a history of entertaining fights to the table, fans should be hoping this bout becomes official in the immediate future.

It’s safe to say Korean Zombie wasn’t a fan of Alexander Volkanovski’s performance at #UFC251 last night. pic.twitter.com/2WVYHeVtQf — The Athletic MMA (@TheAthleticMMA) July 12, 2020

Volkanovski was sure to call out the Korean Zombie soon after Holloway was confirmed as being unavailable for the trilogy bout. A call that Jung was sure to answer.

Other fighters were eager to get a shot at the belt but Volkanovski had his mind made up.

Volkanovski first shrugged off Giga Chikadze’s hopes by tweeting, “All respect bro but your fighting for rank #5 next week. See you soon!”

Another fight that he was quick to dismiss was another highly entertaining prospect in Yair Rodriguez.

Yair Rodriguez joins the party to tell “little b*tch” Alexander Volkanovski he deserves the shot at #UFC272 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6pxNaTTR5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 8, 2022

“Maaaaaate calm down. You have fought once in over 2 years and are coming off a loss. If Zombie doesn’t happen you might get lucky.”

While Rodriguez would also have been expected to provide an entertaining fight, The Korean Zombie confirmed that he would be up for the bout.

Deserving of the shot

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Jung’s manager, Jason House, confirmed that The Korean Zombie was up for the challenge.

“KZ is more than willing to step in and fight for the title at UFC 272,” said House.

“Looking at the rankings, he is the next highest-ranked fighter coming off a win and this is a fight many have talked about for quite a while now.

“Given the opportunity, he will show that he’s the best in the world.”

Count The Korean Zombie in 🤝 pic.twitter.com/sjjX1fdYVm — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 8, 2022

For the next MMA story, click here.

Read More About: mma, UFC