Khamzat Chimaev explains how he’s helping Darren Till prepare for UFC comeback

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev seem to be learning a lot from each other.

With two strong skillsets to impart onto each other, Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev training together seems like it could be very advantageous for the fighters.

While Chimaev seems to be powering through the rankings as Till hopes to recover from a bit of a downwards spiral, Chimaev is convinced that he will be the one to help the English fighter bounce back.

When asked about their training together on The Triple C and Schmo Show, Till simply joked, “I’m just a broken man right now.”

Chimaev gave a more detailed account on Till’s progression since the Scouser joined his camp however, and explained the progress that he has since made.

“In the beginning, he was in bad shape and has become better and better.

“He was 106 kilos and is now at like, 96 kilo. He’s lost almost 10 kilos and is very fast when it counts and now he can become stronger and stronger.

“His conditioning is becoming better and better and this guy doesn’t ever give up.”

Champion Mentality

Chimaev emphasised Till’s perseverance and said that he has the mentality of a champion.

“First day, he comes and in the evening it was wrestling and ground and pound.

“He was tired, had flown all day but was like, ‘one more, one more, one more.’ That’s what makes the champions. They never give up.”

Till decided to pay back the kind words by claiming that he had learned a lot from Chimaev’s mental toughness and said, “His mentality is indestructible. Like a brick wall.”

Not to let Till have the last positive comment, Chimaev also added that Till gives him a lot of good energy which makes for a great training partner.

“This guy gives you a lot of good energy. You get energy when you’re around these guys.

“He fought for the title, his striking is so good and so fast I learn something every day in the striking from him.”

