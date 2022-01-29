Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Dana White’s advice after Eagle FC debut

Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks Dana White’s advice after Eagle FC debut.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken some big steps in promoting Eagle FC, but he has decided that listening to Dana White could be the next move to take.

White had recently warned Nurmagomedov how tough it would be to become a promoter but had said that his door was open if Nurmagomedov needed some advice.

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all but he’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side and it’s not as fun as it seems. If he doesn’t know he’s going to know.”

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice but yeah, I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

A helping hand

Nurmagomedov recently took aim at the UFC by telling them to beware, claiming that Eagle FC would take care of fighters if the UFC were mistreating them.

The difficulty of the role is sure to have solidified for Nurmagomedov since then, however, as he admits the nerves have set in.

“Today when I woke up I was nervous like I’m going to fight tonight. I have the same feeling today when I wake up.

“I realized I’m not going to fight, I have a fighting show. It was a very nervous day, but right now I’m happy.”

Nurmagomedov even admitted that White was right and said that he has a meeting with the long-time UFC boss to figure out some of the trickier parts of the job.

“Nothing (about it is) easy, honestly. He’s right, Dana White. I’m going to have a meeting next month in Vegas with him, I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff.

“I’m just beginning. How many years has he of experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honour for me to learn from him.”

After Khabib’s last UFC win, he jumped over the cage again … but this time it was to hug Dana White 😆 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/rOOwq1GZtM — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2020

Plans for Eagle FC

Nurmagomedov does have something different that he plans to bring to the table with a 165lbs division that the UFC had been hassled for back when Nurmagomedov was still with the promotion.

While the new division could prove to be a big draw for Eagle FC, Nurmagomedov isn’t getting too far ahead of himself.

“We just finished our first show, for the next show, we have to fix a lot of things. In the future, we’re going to give you guys some good news.”

While his first outing as a promoter has definitely proven difficult for ‘The Eagle,’ he claims that he still considers coaching a tougher venture.

“Honestly, I think coaching is tougher. When you’re coaching and you go to the fighter in your corner, your very close brother or friend, it’s like, ‘this is taking too much energy for me.’

“Promoting is not easy as well but my opinion is that coaching is a different level.”

