Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to have Colby Covington blacklisted from the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov asks fighters to refuse a fight against Colby Covington.

Most Irish MMA fans will be familiar with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s disdain for family comments ahead of a fight after Conor McGregor infamously saw a relentless Nurmagomedov who took the referee’s stoppage as more of a suggestion at the time.

Following Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s recent incident in a Miami restaurant where Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington, Nurmagomedov made sure to voice his support for Masvidal.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family.

“Once you have gone down this path then be ready to back up your words.”

While many, including the law, see issues with the way Masvidal handled the situation, Nurmagomedov took more issue to Covington’s response.

“You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?”

Blacklisting

Nurmagomedov seems to think that fighters should join together to deal with Covington and teach him a lesson.

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby. Just don’t accept fights with him.

“Let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who are provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

While blacklisting a fighter who’s allegedly been assaulted outside of the octagon might seem harsh, Nurmagomedov will likely be aware that Covington claimed he would be ready if a street brawl were to occur.

“Me and Street Judas are 100% going to fight before this is all said and done,” said Covington to MMAFighting prior to the incident.

“If I see him in the street it’s going to be a fade session. He’s going to get put on the concrete. I’m going to drop him on his fucking head.”

According to the Miami Beach Police report on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's altercation, Covington was punched twice in the face and heard Masvidal say "you shouldn't have been talking about my kids" during the alleged attack.

