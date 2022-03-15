Kevin Holland reportedly subdues gunman in restaurant

Kevin Holland reportedly subdues a gunman who opened fire in Houston restaurant.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has reportedly stopped yet another crime, and this time it involved a weapon.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani posted on Twitter that Holland reportedly subdued a shooter who opened fire in a Houston restaurant with two others before taking the weapon away from him.

“A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 people were inside, per reports.

“3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.

“One of those heroes? Kevin Holland, I’m told. He did it again.”

When Helwani revealed that Holland did it again, he referred to the fact that Holland had stopped another crime back in October where someone attempted to rob a car.

“You’ll recall, back in October, Holland took down a car thief. The man is a real-life superhero.”

Helwani then pointed out that Holland had been present, after looking at his Instagram story, even if he couldn’t confirm Holland’s involvement in subduing the gunman.

“Holland, I’m told, declined to be interviewed last night by local media, but he did give a statement to the police.

“You can see on his IG story, though, that he was there.”

Kevin Holland

Holland’s Instagram story shed further light on the story as he discussed the situation.

Holland’s first post on the matter saw him and his friend laughing at the matter afterwards with Holland typing “I’m drunk and fighting. Kung Fu fighting.”

Holland clarified his response to the situation and clarified that he knew it wasn’t a laughing matter but explained that it was part of his reaction from the shock of the event.

“I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny. I smile when I should frown.

“Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a m’fer may be going through.”

