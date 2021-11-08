“I’m not even stressing” – Sinead Kavanagh on her title fight with Cris ‘Cyborg’

Kavanagh vs Cyborg

In a recent press conference, Sinead Kavanagh has revealed how much her upcoming Bellator title fight, against former UFC champ Cris ‘Cyborg’, means to her. She also claims that despite the magnitude of the event she’s ready for her bout on Friday.

“My whole life is this fight. I’ve nothing to lose, I have everything to gain. I’m not even stressing. Usually, I’m stressing about a fight because this is where I wanted to be.

“I’m here now, so I’m just going to enjoy it and try to take her head off.”

Kavanagh will hope to use her boxing pedigree to dismantle Cyborg. A skill that she believes puts her miles ahead of the rest of the division.

“Boxing has been my life. I’m up there with the best. I’m the best boxer in that division by far. My skillset is gold.

“The last few fights I’m just gone miles above the girls. I see holes in Cris’ game and I’m going to make her pay for them.

“I don’t want to give too much away but this is my time.”

The championship rounds

Despite the fight serving as her first professional five-round bout, Kavanagh has faith in her stamina.

“I’ve never had a problem with doing three rounds… I’ve been training my ass off so I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

Kavanagh was then asked if she thought Cyborg would be able to match her cardio but that wasn’t the area Kavanagh expected to be the issue.

“She might struggle with my power. That’s what she’s going to do.

“She’s going to shoot and that’s what I know she’s going to do. She’s going to become a wrestler really fast like the rest of them have done.

“Obviously, she’s a legend and all but that’s nothing I can’t handle.”

Kavanagh will be waiting eagerly to show Cyborg her power and believes that her victory relies on her finding the right moment to strike.

“Patience is going to be a virtue here. I just need to be patient here and I can just try to connect.”

