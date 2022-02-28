Kamaru Usman calls himself a fan of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman reveals that he considers himself a fan of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Having fought both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice and won all four bouts, Kamaru Usman seems like the most appropriate person to discuss a bout between the two fighters.

“In terms of this matchup, what stands out is the fact that Covington wanted this,” said Usman on ESPN MMA.

“When you look at a situation like theirs…You (Covington) see that big brother type figure in him (Masvidal) but then years later, you chose to ask for the fight.

“That tells you a little something as far as the confidence that Colby has going into this fight and the confidence he has in his abilities.”

IT’S FIGHT WEEK 🔥 Friends ⏩ Enemies Covington 🆚 Masvidal is going to be insane!#UFC272 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/YZwo8VsRAG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 28, 2022

Usman has actually grown to be a fan of both fighters as they both have the ability to promote interest in a fight.

While the interest they promote is one thing, the fact that they can sell people on their self-belief especially impresses Usman as it means that interest keeps being drummed up in his opponents.

“Now, watching as a fan of both of these guys, which I kind of am, I kind of think the fact that Colby asked for the fight and has gone through the trouble he has to build the fight… kind of tells you a little bit about him.

“I’m a fan in the way that they can get the fans and the media to believe in their abilities. I’m a fan of their abilities to sell that conviction.”

A similar situation.

Having been in a similar situation of facing an old training partner, Usman claimed that if his fight with Gilbert Burns was anything to go by, the advantage of knowing the opponent won’t be what either fighter is letting on.

“You grow. Masvidal and Covington haven’t trained together for a little while now. Myself and Burns didn’t train together for a while leading into that fight.

“That’s ample amount of time for both guys to grow, improve and add new wrinkles to their game.”

Read Next: Islam Makhachev claims Conor McGregor is an easier fight than Bobby Green

Read More About: mma, UFC