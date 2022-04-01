Kamaru Usman slams Jorge Masvidal’s intelligence while discussing alleged assault

Kamaru Usman gives his two cents.

Kamaru Usman has spoken out about the incident that occurred at a restaurant in Miami and claims that both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are losers in the situation.

Masvidal and Covington allegedly fought outside a restaurant in Miami not long after Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272, but Usman seems to think it was inevitable following the bad blood the two shared.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s taken itself, it’s growing legs now out of just sports to actuality and reality,” said Usman on Instagram live.

“That’s what’s the danger is about what you say trying to build a fight or leading up to a fight. You have to watch your mouth. You can’t just run off at the mouth and say what you want or do what you want and expect the opponent to still keep it sport-related.”

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

The incident allegedly saw Masvidal assault Covington, with reports saying that he damaged one of Covington’s teeth in the process. Usman does think that Covington should have expected revenge, following his overly personal trash-talking, and claims that Masvidal wasn’t wise enough to keep it in the octagon.

“Of course some people, i.e like myself, I am just wise enough to understand that you could say whatever you want to say.

“At the end of the day, I will do my talking with my hands once we step in there because that is what I’m there for, to compete. So you can say and do whatever you want to try and throw me off my competitive edge, which is my mind, but at the end of the day, you can’t.

“I will go in there and I will still handle business. But in this case, you said a lot of things that crossed the line and some people are not wise enough to not risk it all outside.”

“Unfortunate nature of the situation…”

Covington has received a lot of hate in the wake of the incident for involving the police and while Usman doesn’t necessarily agree with this decision he thinks that it has to be expected when you go after someone in the streets.

“Now (Masvidal is) facing counts, and now you could potentially go away. So that’s the unfortunate nature of the situation. I don’t like it.

“Both guys, I believe, are in the wrong. You can’t just do what you want and say what you want just because you want to sell something, and I feel that’s wrong… very wrong but also, you can’t go as an athlete, as an elite athlete, you’re one of the best athletes in the world… you can’t just go attacking somebody in the street.

“Yeah, I understand it’s another athlete, but you can’t just do that when it’s outside of competition. So both guys took a big ‘L’ on that one. [I] pray for both, though. [I] hope they’re OK.”

Usman thinks Masvidal and Covington both “took a big L.” 📰 https://t.co/1JpcsLYXZb pic.twitter.com/Y8vyFGW7i1 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 31, 2022

