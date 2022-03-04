Junior Dos Santos posts emotional message in support of former rival Cain Velasquez

Junior Dos Santos has posted a heartfelt message in support of former rival Cain Velasquez.

The case of Cain Velasquez’s recent arrest continues to gather more reactions from the MMA community with Junior Dos Santos adding himself to the ongoing discussions.

Velasquez was arrested after allegedly shooting at a man that had allegedly molested his daughter on multiple occasions and the MMA community have come out to support Velasquez since the news broke.

As concerns grow that Velasquez will suffer worse consequences than that of the man who allegedly molested his daughter as well as countless others, Velasquez’s arrest continues to see anger growing amongst the MMA community.

While there were few fighters who could measure up to Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos was as close as anyone despite Velasquez winning two of their three bouts.

While their rivalry was an exceptional one to watch, the respect between both fighters was apparent outside of the cage.

The message

As former rivals, many mightn’t have expected Dos Santos to come out and voice his support for Velasquez but the nature of the alleged crime meant that Dos Santos couldn’t stay quiet.

“As combat opponents, we shared the dream of winning and becoming number one.

“Today, as parents of families, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and safety of our families.

“There is still a lot to be revealed and investigated about this situation that Cain Velasquez is involved in.

“But until then, I believe any honest parent would do the same if they were in their shoes.

“May justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs, together with his family and as soon as possible. Free Cain.”

Most fighters and fans alike are hoping that Velasquez doesn’t suffer a harsh sentence due to the fact that his actions came from his desire to protect his daughter from a heinous crime but only time will tell how he fares.

Junior dos Santos suports his old rival Cain Velasquez #FreeCain #IstandwithCain pic.twitter.com/WObza96rnU — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) March 3, 2022

