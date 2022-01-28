Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes likely to coach The Ultimate Fighter

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are the ‘front-runners’ to coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter

Ariel Helwani recently reported that Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are set to be the coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, set to start filming next month.

While original news of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington had been much more exciting to fans due to their rivalry, their recently announced bout put an end to that speculation.

While the drama is expected to be lacking in comparison, the bout at the end is something that fans will be looking forward to.

“A dream come true for me would to be to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then go right into the rematch.”@VenezuelanVixen revealed to @CarolinePearce that conversations had taken place regarding the next season of TUF. https://t.co/xZNc0wOrUB pic.twitter.com/yhF0cvcWGD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2022

Helwani’s report

Helwani was the one to break the news, adding that the two will likely face off this summer.

“Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is scheduled to start filming early next month,” he said.

“And then, if all goes to plan, they’ll fight again later this summer.”

Helwani also voiced his disdain for the selection as he claimed that it made the fight at the end less interesting.

“You guys know how I feel about TUF. It makes me less interested in matchups, so I don’t love this, but alas.

“ESPN wanted more content.. Dana White has a soft spot in his heart for it, so here it is.”

While the selection may then be preferable to Covington and Masvidal, Helwani was able to see another positive in the situation, pointing out that the fight wasn’t likely to come any sooner.

“At least they aren’t holding up a division or a fight for this because it’s not like Peña or Nunes were going to be fighting any time soon anyway.”

