“She didn’t quit… I would have broke her neck” – Julianna Pena addresses Amanda Nunes rumours

Julianna Pena denies rumours that Amanda Nunes just quit in their fight.

Despite much speculation that Amanda Nunes had tapped prematurely at UFC 269, Julianna Pena denies that her opponent just quit.

Having worked on the choke with her head coach, Rick Little, Pena claims that she had, in fact, sunk in the choke and that she knew this from having done it before.

She said: “Yeah, Rick (Little) and I have been working this choke for a while and it’s the same, pretty much, variation I got with Sara McMann. It was absolutely tight.”

With the likes of Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier discussing the likelihood that Nunes just quit, Pena made sure to clarify the severity of an injury Nunes would have sustained from continuing.

“People want to say that she quit. She didn’t quit, she was getting choked. She had no choice but to tap.

“I would have broke her neck. She tapped because she had no choice.”

Ready to go again

As much as Pena would be up for a rematch in the near future, she also admitted that she would like some time off to be with her daughter.

“I’m down to do a rematch if she wants to rematch. We can run it back. No problem. We can do it next week, we can do it the week after, next month is good, free for the summer.

“All I know, right now, is that I just want to enjoy the moment and the biggest thing for me is to spend some time with my daughter.”

JULIANNA PENA JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD!!! SHE JUST SUBMITTED AMANDA NUNES!!! AND NEWWWWWWWWW!!!#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/ITDFIq81ij — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 12, 2021

Following a tough road to getting her title fight, Pena believes that some time off has been earned.

“I went into a camp before last August to fight Germaine (de Randamie) in October, then I went straight into that camp with Sara McMann, then I went straight into the camp with Holly (Holm) and then it went and changed into Amanda.

I’ve been grinding non-stop over a year and haven’t taken any time off so I really would just like to enjoy this time to hang out with my daughter.”

