Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw after hard-fought victory over Rob Font

Jose Aldo vs Rob Font

Jose Aldo recorded a hard-fought victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday night.

After a battle that looked like Font could have taken the lead in early on, Aldo reminded everyone how he had been such a dominant champion for so long.

One element of his game that the Brazilian fighter was sure to address was his stamina. With his ability to go five rounds being called into question by many, Aldo performed well into the final round where he almost submitted Font.

“I trained for this. everyone thinks I can only go three rounds, I proved I can do five and I can be champion of this division and I’m working for that.”

Aldo was sure to give respect to his opponent but he he thinks that nobody can stop him in this title run.

“Rob Font’s a tough opponent I respected him all along but nobody is going to stop me.

“I want to be the champion in this division and I’m going to work for that and nobody’s going to stop me.”

The callout.

After years of being ahead of his time, Aldo continued to showcase multiple different disciplines against Font and prove that his fight game his constantly developing.

“That’s what I’ve been training for. I’ve been training to be, we’ve been talking about this a lot, a complete MMA fighter.

“Yes, I’m going to be standing up and when it goes to the ground we’re going to be down there but I want to be as complete as I can and this is the new Aldo that you’re seeing.”

Aldo then made an excellent callout for a fighter who was champion in the bantamweight division, back when Aldo was dominating the featherweight division – TJ Dillashaw.

“First of all, I want to fight for the title but we don’t know what’s going to happen with that so Dillashaw’s right there, just sitting.

“I want to fight Dillashaw. That’ll be my best opponent.”

TJ Dillashaw has not yet responded to Jose Aldo’s callout but he did seem to be watching the card as he praised Clay Guida on his Instagram story after Guida’s win against Leonardo Santos.

