Jose Aldo on his game changing tactics and continued developement

Jose Aldo fought his first professional fight in 2004, so, with a 17-year career, it seems unusual that a fighter that was a dominant champion at featherweight is trying to see a resurgence in a lower weight class.

Thanks to those around him, Aldo decided to give the bantamweight division a chance and is now seeing great success in the latter stages of an already successful career. Aldo, however, saw it as a natural progression.

“I think it’s all bout self-knowledge, right?,” he said. “Like when you get to know your body and what you have to do. My manager had a code. He always told me I was going to be better in bantamweight.

“He always believed that I could do it in bantamweight so it was always something natural. I decided to follow his instructions and it happened.”

Doing things differently

One element of Aldo’s game that has been revolutionary has been his leg kicks.

In recent years, fighters have been utilising leg kicks to slow down the advances of their opposition and act as a form of preemptive defence. With the likes of his former opponent Conor McGregor becoming a big fan of them, Aldo spoke on his influence on the game.

“The thing is, I’ve been performing like that in all my kicks. I was the target for such a long time.

“I was the champion for such a long time and people start studying and trying to do that or trying to neutralize my game and what I did was just to try move forward and try new things, so, in that way, I would be better and I wouldn’t be predictable.”

One area of his game he is trying to improve at the moment is his boxing.

As Aldo has recently joined the Brazilian Navy’s boxing team, he had plenty of appreciation for them helping him at this stage in his career.

“It’s so important because I’m always learning new things with them but not only that, they’re so welcoming and they’re so warm when I go there to train and they’re so supportive of me being here today, fighting in this high level. They’re a great part of this.”

Rob Font

Looking ahead to his fight with Rob Font, Aldo claimed that he knows how Font will react to the challenge of facing him.

“I respect him and his qualities but he’s going to go to his roots and to the way he wants to win this fight in this stance so I think that’s how he’s going to take the fight.”

With media attention growing for Font, Aldo believes that his substantial experience will keep him calm while it may unnerve his opponent.

“I think the eyeballs are turned to us right now. He’s facing someone who’s in this business a long time.

“I know exactly how he feels. I think that since the moment that they scheduled this fight, that they told him, ‘ok you are fighting Jose Aldo’, he cannot stop thinking about this.”

