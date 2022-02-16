Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington feud got ‘toxic’ according to American Top Team owner

Dan Lambert claims Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington both had to leave the gym at one point in their feud

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s feud is no secret by now. The feud had been emphasised quite a lot to ensure that the fight would be made in the first place but as we get closer to the event and media hype begins to grow,

Dan Lambert, American Top Team’s owner recently spoke to MMAJunkie to clarify just how bad the matter had gotten.

“Yeah, it got toxic. And it got to the point where it was affecting the gym.

“We’ve had lots of fighters in this gym over the last 25 years where there are people that love each other and people that don’t like each other.

“But we’ve always been able to separate that, keep some professionalism in the gym and not let it affect the team.”

Lambert made no attempt at hiding how serious the feud had gotten between the two as he claimed their feud had surpassed what he had previously experienced.

“Their situation just got to the point where it was affecting people inside the gym and I couldn’t keep it under control. At one point, we had to tell both of them to leave.”

Having trained both fighters, Lambert’s insights into the fight would mean a lot but he just wants to see the fight himself as it should be something special.

“Personal grudges aside, it’s a huge fight. You’ve got two of the best fighters in the world in one of the best divisions in the world going at it. They’re high-level guys.

“Take away Kamaru Usman as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Jorge, he hasn’t lost a fight since 2017. Colby hasn’t lost once since 2015. Big implications in the rankings for this and just big implications in MMA, overall.”

