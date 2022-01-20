Jorge Masvidal reacts to Chael Sonnen’s ‘career-ending’ comments

‘A career-ending fight’ for Masvidal

Chael Sonnen has never been one to shy away from a controversial comment but saying that Colby Covington was a career-ending fight for Jorge Masvidal still bothered ‘Gamebred.’

While it wasn’t the ideal comment for Masvidal to hear, he took it quite well.

“I get it, man. Two white boys from Oregon. They both have that sleazeball style that was cutting edge at the time… those types of guys got to stick together,” said Masvidal on The MMA Hour.

“I thought Chael did it in a classier way but he still said things that didn’t need to be said, like bringing up Anderson Silva’s wife.”

#OnThisDay TEN years ago… 📆 🏆 Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen gave us a fight & comeback for the ages. 📺 Watch more on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/YmdIrUNi1v — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2020

The comment in question came from Sonnen in an appearance on The MMA Show, where he said, “You tell Anderson Silva that I’m coming over and I’m kicking down his backdoor and patting his little lady on the ass and I’m telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare, just how I like it.”

No bad blood

Masvidal has no bad blood with Sonnen, regardless of the comments. He even respects Sonnen because he knows he will apologise if he’s wrong.

“I like it though because Chael is the type of guy that he will go back and apologise, so when I fuckin’ murder Colby, he has to be like, ‘Holy shit, this guy deserves a title-fight.'”

While this doesn’t mean the comments didn’t hurt, Masvidal claims he will use them to enjoy the win even more as it makes the challenge look even more insurmountable.

“I personally like Chael, a little bothered by that comment but it kind of sets the mountain to be a lot higher.

“When I climb it and Chael says, ‘I can’t believe you climbed it,’ I’ll be like, ‘I told you bitch.'”

