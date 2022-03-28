Jon Jones likens Chael Sonnen’s hotel incident to his own legal issues

Jon Jones thinks Chael Sonnen has been getting off lightly after new allegations emerge.
Jon Jones has seen his fair share of legal trouble but didn’t feel the need to hold his thoughts back on Chael Sonnen after recent lawsuit claims have come out, making Sonnen look like he may have instigated the altercation in a Las Vegas hotel that saw him taken away in handcuffs.
While details about Sonnen’s incident are still coming out and nothing has yet been confirmed, Jones had spotted recent allegations that Sonnen was drunk and instigated the altercation. Going by that logic, Jones thought that he had been treated poorly in comparison.
“Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an asshole in Las Vegas, Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets,” said Jones on Twitter.
Jones wasn’t just satisfied with noting this, as he proceeded to rub it in the faces of those that defended Sonnen but attacked him for his actions.
“Dan Hooker and Brendan Schaub. Is this what you guys are jumping down my throat about?” Jones tweeted, referencing a link that explained all the new allegations against Sonnen.
Hooker didn’t understand Jones’ logic in the situation as Sonnen’s accusations shouldn’t absolve Jones of his own guilt.
“Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of shit,” responded Hooker.
