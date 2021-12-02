“We literally had a convicted rapist” – Jon Jones’ scathing review of “miserable bastard” ex-coach

Jon Jones responds to Mike Winkeljohn

In yet another series of since-deleted tweets, Jon Jones has hit out at former coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Jones has not been shy on social media, frequently making posts that he later deletes, but his latest review of his former coach could be one of his most direct, pointed attacks.

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes, harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard.

“This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Greg [Jackson’s] original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole.”

Despite the original issue being that Jones was supposedly banned from the gym, he made it sound like it was his decision to leave and that it was because of Winkeljohn.

“I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him.”

The moral highground?

Jones is particularly upset at the way Winkeljohn has been portraying him in the media, claiming that his former coach will continue to make money off him. It would also seem that Jones was in a rush to post these as he didn’t spot that he misspelled his own name.

“What type of friend gets on national TV and airs his “brother’s” dirty laundry. That was his opportunity to take a moral high ground over someone who trust in him. He didn’t give two shits about what actually happened that night. Anything for some publicity.

“If I was such a monster, he wouldn’t be still trying to monetize off of me being a former student there. There’s a John (sic) Jones poster in almost every wall in that building.”

Jones believes that the suspension was a hoax for the public as it ended up with his schedule remaining exactly the same as it had before.

“Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years.

“Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike.”

Jones then called Winkeljohn’s morals even further into question by revealing that there may be an unfair double standard and one that really could call Winkeljohn’s motives into question.

“We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years and now all of a sudden he has morals. Get out of here.”

Jones’ gym situation

It had recently been revealed that Jones’ new gym wasn’t really that new to him and considering the questions that were being asked, it’s no surprise that Winkeljohn tried to put a stop to it.

“Mike, the other coaches are not employed by you, they work out of your building. You tax them on their flights, I’m trying to put money in these men’s pocket. You telling them who they can and cannot work with outside of your building is just bizarre.

“Learn to keep your personal and always petty beefs to yourself. It sucks that you try to make everyone pay when you burn a bridge. You fuck with peoples livelihood, these coaches are trying to make money, not tiptoe around and only train people you’re friendly with.”

“Nobody go to Cowboy Ranch, if I find out you train with Cowboy you can’t train here anymore” what type of insecure bullshit is that.

Jon Jones then wrapped up his rant by expressing how he felt betrayed.

“Mike made this everyone’s business when he went on a media tour, never in 1 million years would I do that to one of my boys publicly.”

