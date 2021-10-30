“Wife-beater Jones, crash into a pregnant lady Jones” – Adesanya slams Jones after Twitter rant

After seeing Israel Adesanya pass him out on the pound-for-pound rankings, Jon Jones took to Twitter to vent.

Jones wasn’t impressed with his name slipping down the list. One reason he may have been particularly annoyed was Adesanya was the one to pass him out as the two have feuded in the past.

“It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list.”

After being told the game has passed him by, Jones couldn’t help but respond, “Lol I guess so, I guess you can have 1/3 of an MMA game and be considered the real deal these days. This is some new shit right here.”

Jones also posted a tweet that has since been deleted, saying, “When you get dudes whos [sic] ass I’ve already kicked, talking about Jon’s first loss is coming soon. I’m over here laughing my ass off.”

Israel Adesanya responds to Jon Jones: “I told you, Ariel. He is jealous. He sees the freshman that’s taking all of the shine.” pic.twitter.com/VqdhPl386C — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 8, 2019

Where Adesanya comes in

Jones’ ‘1/3 of an MMA game’ comment seems to align with previous criticisms he has had of Adesanya. He has deleted tweets in the past calling Adesanya’s fight game one dimensional when fighting a wrestler like Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya decided to throw a few insults at Jones since then in a video he posted. While breaking down the main event for UFC 267, Adesanya decided to take a few personal shots when addressing Jones.

“Old motherf**ker Jones, old bunny Jones. What else can you call him… wife-beater Jones, crash into a pregnant lady Jones… hide under the cage Jones.”

Jon Jones wants off UFC’s “silly” pound-for-pound rankings after Israel Adesanya jumped him. 👀 Full story: https://t.co/M5yBenvsYR pic.twitter.com/3IcEnIjTYj — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 30, 2021

Jones on trolls

Jones also pointed out in his series of tweets that the people criticising him weren’t heavyweights and shared his view on the trolls.

“I find it rather interesting that I’m not seeing any of these heavyweights talking shit. No comments on my troubles. It’s the fellows who either wouldn’t fight me or who’s ass I’ve already kicked who seem to be the loudest. Funny how that works.

“I absolutely love my fans, I know they are disappointed in me right now but still believe in me. I see those who are indifferent, and then there are those trolls who are usually miserable, hateful, sad and f**ked up people who just want someone else to feel like them.

“Most trolls still are fans whether they realize it or not. I swear the haters no the most about you. They remember everything. They ignore the good you do, they see it all.”

