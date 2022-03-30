Jon Jones explains his urge to move to heavyweight

Jon Jones claims Dominick Reyes bout proved a need for change

While there are many question marks around Jon Jones’ career, it can be a tough debate to claim that he’s not the greatest light heavyweight of all time.

An undeniable skill level and fight IQ has long proved that Jones is a fighter like no other, so fans might have been confused when he revealed that he wanted to mess with his winning formula and move to heavyweight.

Following a fight against Dominick Reyes that looked like it could have gone either way, Jones said that it was a sign to get out while his passion for the division was still there.

“My candle for light heavyweight blew out,” said Jones on Twitter.

“It showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy.”

While the performance wasn’t the closest Jones has come to losing, he is convinced that it was the one to show his time in the division was over.

“My time at light heavyweight was over, I see that more clear today than ever.”

A heavyweight move

The highly-competitive heavyweight division has no shortage of fighters that Jones could take on, with some top upcoming talent like Tom Aspinall, Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes and some well-established, top contenders like Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane.

While his original plan to go straight in for a title shot against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane fell through, due to Ngannou’s leg injury, Jones shouldn’t have an easy time against any of the top heavyweight contenders and knows that he will have to work hard to ensure the return that he envisioned.

“I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny.

“It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself.”

